ROME — Pope Francis has written a letter to the people of Ukraine marking nine months since the outbreak of war on their soil.

“On your land, for nine months, the absurd madness of war has been unleashed,” wrote the pontiff in the letter published Friday on the Vatican website. “Across your skies the eerie roar of explosions and the ominous sound of sirens resound unceasingly.

“Your cities are pounded by bombs while rains of missiles cause death, destruction and pain, hunger, thirst and cold,” he continued. “In your streets, many have had to flee, leaving their homes and loved ones. Every day near your great rivers flow rivers of blood and tears.

In his missive, the Pope assures the Ukrainian people of his closeness and prayers, joining his tears to theirs and declaring that “your pain is my pain”.

“The cross which tortured the Lord lives again in the tortures found on the corpses”, he writes, “in the mass graves discovered in various cities, in these and in many other bloody images which have entered our souls , which raise a cry: Why? How can people treat others like that?

“The pain of Ukrainian mothers is incalculable,” says Francis, referring to the violent deaths of hundreds of Ukrainian children.

“Now they are in the bosom of God, seeing your problems and praying for an end. But how not to feel anguish for them and for those, young and old, who have been deported? he asks.

The pope goes on to offer words of comfort to young people who, “to bravely defend your homeland, had to take up arms instead of the dreams you had cultivated for the future.”

He mentions the wives who lost their husbands, the adults who struggle to protect their loved ones, and the elderly, “who instead of enjoying a peaceful sunset were thrown into the dark night of war”.

For the second time, Francis links the suffering of the Ukrainian people to the ninetieth anniversary of the “terrible Holodomor genocide,” the famine campaign orchestrated by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin that led to the deaths of millions of Ukrainians in the early 1930s.

“Despite the immense tragedy they are suffering, the Ukrainian people have never become discouraged or abandoned to self-pity,” the pope continued. “The world has recognized a bold and strong people, a people who suffer and pray, cry and fight, resist and hope: a noble and martyred people.

In closing, the Pope invites the Ukrainian people to unite their sufferings with those of the Holy Family.

“I would like to return with you to Bethlehem, to the trial that the Holy Family had to face that night, which only seemed cold and dark,” he wrote. “Instead, the light came: not from men, but from God; not from the earth, but from the sky.

