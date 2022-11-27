12 great deals on Bluetooth speakers you can buy today

This story is part Gift guideour year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Portable Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes, and thanks to their rechargeable batteries and wireless connectivity, they’ve become almost as essential as wireless headphones or earbuds for listening to your audio on the go.

Cyber ​​Monday isn’t here yet, but many of the best Black Friday speaker deals have been postponed along with a few new deals. Be sure to check back – we’ll update this list as we find more deals.

Looking for the best sales and offers right now? Check out our full coverage.

Best Cyber ​​Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Anker Anker’s original Soundcore Motion Boom speaker was released in 2021 and was good value for money (it’s on sale for $75). But the novelty of 2022 Motion Boom Plus is significantly improved, especially in terms of sound quality. It’s easily one of the best new Bluetooth speakers of 2022 and $125 is the lowest price we’ve seen. Weighing 5.29 pounds (almost a pound heavier than the Motion Boom), it uses Bluetooth 5.3 and is equipped with two upgraded 3.5-inch woofers and two newly added 1-inch tweeters, delivering up to 80 watts of audio output (60W for woofers and 20W for tweeters). Battery life is rated at 20 hours at moderate volume levels. It’s also IP67 waterproof and dustproof and will float if you drop it in a body of water. I was impressed with the sound quality, which compares well to some more expensive speakers – and some larger ones. You can change the sound profile (along with EQ settings) and upgrade the speaker firmware in Anker’s Soundcore companion app for iOS and Android. You receive price alerts for Soundcore Motion Boom Plus: $126

David Carnoy/CNET The JBL Go 3’s durable design, coupled with surprisingly decent sound for its small size, make it one of the best micro Bluetooth speakers on the market. Available in multiple colors, it has an IP67 water resistance rating, which means it can be soaked in water and is dustproof. Battery life is rated at up to 5 hours. You are receiving price alerts for JBL Go 3 (Grey)

If you don’t want to spend the extra dough on the new Soundcore Motion Boom Plus (see above), the original Soundcore Motion Boom is still a good option for less money. It’s a little lighter than the Motion Boom Plus and doesn’t sound as detailed or the speaker plays as loudly, but for the price it sounds really good, especially compared to loudspeakers. – more compact speakers like the JBL Charge 5 which cost more. Read our Soundcore Motion Boom review. You receive price alerts for Anker Soundcore Motion Boom

David Carnoy/CNET For its first three generations, JBL’s Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-generation Clip 4, JBL changed to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker a bit, and added USB-C charging. It seems more durable, with a sturdier built-in carabiner “clip”. Plus, it sounds a bit better, with more volume, clearer sound, and more bass. With an IP67 water resistance rating, it’s fully waterproof and dustproof as well. It is one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its small speaker size. Read our JBL Clip 4 review. You are receiving price alerts for JBL Clip 4 (Black)

David Carnoy/CNET Tribit is known for its small, affordable Bluetooth speakers that offer great sound quality and features for the price. Its new Stormbox Blast speaker is its first Bluetooth speaker, and it delivers impressive sound for its size and also features a built-in light show and USB charging. Weighing in at 12 pounds (5.45 kg) with two 30-watt midwoofers and two 15-watt tweeters, it’s basically twice as heavy as Anker’s Motion Boom Plus (seen above) and pumps out more volume and bass compared to this speaker, but lacks a bit of clarity. Also, the midrange – where the vocals live – is set back a bit at its default XBass setting (I preferred the Music EQ setting in the companion app, which is a bit more balanced). The speaker firmware is upgradable and you can pair two Stormbox Blasts together to create a stereo pair, which would improve the sound significantly. Battery life is very good. It’s rated for up to 30 hours at moderate volume levels. And the speaker has an IPX7 rating, which means it’s fully waterproof. Again, like the Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus, the Tribit Stormbox Blast is a good value that compares sonically well to more expensive JBL boom box speakers that arguably offer superior style. While the list price is $260, the speaker normally sells for between $180 and $200. But $160 is the lowest price we’ve seen yet. You get price alerts for Tribit Stormbox Blast: $160

David Carnoy/CNET Tribit now offers an upgraded version of the StormBox Micro 2020 called the StormBox Micro 2 which offers improved sound with more bass and overall volume. But the original is still a good mini Bluetooth speaker and is on sale for a good price (it usually sells for around $50). Read our Tribit Stormbox Micro review. You receive price alerts for Tribit StormBox Micro

David Carnoy/CNET With each new version of the Flip, JBL brings small improvements, and although the latest model, the Flip 6, is not very different from the Flip 5 on the outside, it offers improved sound. It has two-way speakers with a woofer and a tweeter and two passive radiators that help the Flip 6 deliver much deeper bass than you might expect. It is fully waterproof and dustproof with an IPX67 rating. Like the Flip 5, it offers up to 12 hours of audio playback at moderate volume levels and charges via USB-C. Available in several colors, it is one of the best performing speakers for its compact size.

David Carnoy/CNET While Anker’s Soundcore Motion Plus was released in 2019, it’s still one of the best speakers for around $100. It’s bigger than many mini Bluetooth speakers, but it’s still compact. It manages to sound a bit fuller than most competitors in its price range, with fatter bass, more volume and better clarity. It’s also fully waterproof (IPX7 rated) and supports the aptX streaming codec for devices that support it, including Samsung’s Galaxy phones. Prices vary by color, but they’re currently on sale for around $80. The speaker’s lowest price to date is $75. Read our Anker Soundcore Motion Plus review. You are receiving price alerts for Anker Soundcore Motion Plus (Black)

tribute Over the past few years, Tribit has manufactured several Bluetooth speakers that offer excellent value for money. Add his new XSound Mega to the list. Tribit bills the XSound Mega as an outdoor speaker – a lanyard is included to carry it like a sort of mini boombox – but it works just fine indoors. It has an LED light show that you can turn on or off and there are three EQ settings for sound: XBass, Music and Audiobook. Moreover, it can be used as a power bank to charge your mobile devices. In my testing, the speaker compares quite favorably to more expensive speakers like the JBL Charge 5. There’s plenty of bass, and the speaker plays loud for its size, with decent clarity. That said, it’s a mono speaker with a single driver and two bass radiators – that’s how you get all that bass. So while you can expect powerful sound, the soundstage doesn’t seem that wide, especially at lower volumes. In fact, it sounds better at higher volumes. You receive price alerts for Tribit XSound Mega: $55

David Carnoy/CNET We liked the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 and the third-gen model, the Wonderboom 3, has a few small improvements, including slightly better battery life (up to 14 hours instead of 13 at moderate volume levels) and a new Bluetooth chip that enables extended wireless range of over 130 feet (40 meters). The design has not changed, although the speaker is now available in different color options. Like its predecessor, the Wonderboom 3 has a list price of $100, but sometimes sells for a little less. Its IP67 rating means it’s not only waterproof but also dustproof (and able to float). This model retains the special Outdoor Boost mode which boosts the treble and you can link two together (or pair a Wonderboom 3 to a Wonderboom 2) to create a stereo sound pairing with just the press of a button on each speaker. As far as I can tell, the Wonderboom 3 looks a lot like the Wonderboom 2 and offers great sound for its small size. That said, while there is a bit of bass punch (being short but squat helps it produce more bass) it can only deliver a lot of kick. Alas, Ultimate Ears, which is owned by Logitech, hasn’t upgraded the charging port to USB-C. The speaker still charges with a micro-USB cable, which is a bit disappointing. You receive price alerts for Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: $80

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of JBL’s Boombox 3 ($500), you can now pick up the Boombox 2 at a nice discount. And while the Boombox 3 sounds better, thanks to a new three-speaker system (the new speaker sounds clearer and more detailed), the Boombox 2 is still a powerful portable boombox that can pump out powerful bass and is fully waterproof. JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyberboom review. You receive price alerts for JBL Boombox 2: $300

tribute In 2020, Tribit released the StormBox Micro, a budget version of Bose’s excellent SoundLink Micro speaker that offered surprisingly good sound for its size and modest price. Now we get the StormBox Micro 2, which offers improved sound and battery life, plus a charging feature that turns the speaker into a power bank for mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. An integrated strap allows you to clip it to your backpack or to the handlebars of your bike. Like the original, it’s great value and easy to recommend if you’re looking for a super compact portable wireless speaker. It was selling for around $60, but has now fallen back to an all-time low (with a clipping coupon), bringing the price down to just $48. You receive price alerts for Tribit Stormbox Micro 2: $48

Read more: Best Portable Mini Bluetooth Speakers for 2022