2 Chicago police officers injured in response to fight near North Side – NBC Chicago

Two Chicago police officers were injured when they arrived to break up a fight Saturday night on Chicago’s Near North Side, authorities said.

At approximately 5:46 p.m., officers responded to the Division and Clark streets area for several individuals who were fighting in the street. An officer suffered facial injuries and refused to receive medical treatment, authorities said.

A second officer suffered bruises and abrasions to his face and was taken to a nearby hospital. That officer was listed in good condition, authorities said.

Five persons of interest were interviewed by Chicago police after the fight.