2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights, Japan v Costa Rica Highlights: Keysher Fuller strikes as Costa Rica beats Japan to blast Group E wide open

Japan vs Costa Rica, 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights:Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan on Sunday. Keysher Fuller Spence scored in the 81st minute of the game to put his side in the driver’s seat, despite Japan desperate for a goal. The Costa Rican right-back’s strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The first half of the game saw neither team shoot on target while the second half saw an improved attack from Japan, until Fuller scored against the run of play. (MATCH-CENTRE )

Japan starting XI:Gonda, Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Endo, Morita, Doan, Kamada, Soma, Ueda

Costa Rica starting XI: Navas, Watson, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo, Tejeda, Borges; Fuller, Torres; Campbell, Contreras

Here are the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2022, soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica live from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

