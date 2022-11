A section of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana has reopened following a fatal wrong-way crash that killed three people, authorities said.

The crash was reported around noon in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248, just one mile north of the US 231 exit, according to Indiana State Police. Southbound lanes were closed for hours, but reopened around 3:30 p.m.

According to the police, a woman and two men died in the accident. No other information was available.