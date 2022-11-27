3 people injured in shooting in Hawthorne

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

3 People Injured In Shooting In Hawthorne

Police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting in Hawthorne Friday night that injured three people, police said.

Officers responded to a report of 10 shots near Rosecrans and Yukon Avenues around 10:40 p.m., police said.

The three gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. All three are expected to survive, police said.

The shooting is believed to be linked to a large gathering nearby and may include multiple suspects, police said.

Video from ABC-7 shows a man on a stretcher being taken out of a 7-Eleven not far from the intersection. Several blocks were blocked off with duct tape.

The investigation is ongoing.

California Daily Newspapers

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleAncient Gold Coin Proves Fictional Roman Emperor Sponsian Was Real: Study
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR