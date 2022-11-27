A 14-year-old teenager killed with hammer blows during a brawl in the Yvelines – RT in French

A 14-year-old young man died during a brawl between rival gangs in the town of Coignières in the Yvelines. According to a police source, he was killed with a hammer in a clash with people from a nearby town.

A 14-year-old teenager died on the night of November 26 to 27 during a brawl in Coignières, a small town in Yvelines, the Versailles prosecutor’s office confirmed on November 27, requested by AFP.

According to a police source, the victim was killed by hammer blows to the head during a clash between rival gangs from Coignières and the neighboring town of Maurepas.

The victim is from the Friches district in Maurepas, a town of around 17,000 inhabitants. A second youngster, also from Maurepas, was slightly injured. The victim died shortly after paramedics arrived, despite their attempts to resuscitate him.

The two cities, with a rather quiet reputation despite some sensitive neighborhoods, are located on the edge of the forest, about fifteen kilometers from Versailles. There was no reason to fear a particular excess of violence on the evening of November 26. “It’s been a year since it was calm between these two neighborhoods,” said a source familiar with the matter.

The brawl would have broken out around midnight, between two members of two bands, after an MMA fight. “It was a family event, with a lot of children. The father of the victim was also present at the evening, ”underlines the source close to the file. No suspect had been arrested on the morning of November 27.

According to the police source, witnesses had locked the alleged perpetrator of the hammer blows in a gymnasium, but he managed to escape through a window. The investigation, opened for intentional homicide, was entrusted to the judicial police of Versailles.