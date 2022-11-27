A building fire in China that killed 10 sparks protests against the Zero Covid plan

Shanghai is China’s most populous city and a financial center.

Shanghai:

Protests simmered in Shanghai early on Sunday as residents of several Chinese cities, many angered by a deadly blaze in the far west of the country, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years after it began of the pandemic.

A fire that killed 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang region, on Thursday sparked widespread public anger as many netizens assumed residents could not escape in time as the building was partially locked, which city officials denied.

In Shanghai, China’s most populous city and financial hub, residents gathered on the city’s Wulumuqi Road – which takes its name from Urumqi – on Saturday night for a vigil that turned into a protest in early Sunday hours.

“Remove the containment for Urumqi, lift the containment for Xinjiang, lift the containment for all of China!” shouted the crowds in Shanghai, according to a video posted on social media.

At one point, a large group started shouting, “Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping, liberate Urumqi!” “, according to witnesses and videos, during a rare public demonstration against the Chinese leaders.

A large group of police watched and sometimes tried to break up the crowd.

China is battling a spike in infections that has prompted shutdowns and other restrictions in cities across the country as Beijing adheres to a zero COVID policy even as much of the world tries to coexist with the coronavirus.

China champions President Xi Jinping’s zero COVID policy as life-saving and necessary to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system. Officials have vowed to continue despite growing public resistance and its growing impact on the world’s second-largest economy.

Videos from Shanghai shared widely on Chinese social media showed crowds facing off against dozens of police and shouting slogans such as: “Serve the people”, “We don’t want health codes” and “We want the freedom “.

Some social media users posted screenshots of street signs for Wulumuqi Road, both to evade censorship and to show support for protesters in Shanghai. Others shared comments or posts calling on all “you brave young people” to be careful. Many included advice on what to do if the police came or started arresting people at a protest or vigil.

ANGER NATIONWIDE

Shanghai’s 25 million people were placed under lockdown for two months earlier this year, an ordeal that sparked anger and protest.

Chinese authorities have since sought to be more targeted in their COVID curbs, but that effort has been challenged by a rise in infections as China faces its first winter with the highly transmissible variant of Omicron.

Although low by global standards, the number of cases in China has been at record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections reported by health authorities on Sunday for the day before.

On Friday evening, crowds took to the streets of Urumqi, chanting “End of lockdown!” and raising his fists in the air after the deadly fire, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media.

Many of Urumqi’s 4 million residents have been subjected to some of the country’s longest lockdowns, banned from leaving their homes for 100 days.

In Beijing, 2,700 km (1,700 miles) away, some residents under lockdown staged small protests or confronted local officials on Saturday over restrictions on movement, with some successfully lobbying them to lift curbs ahead of the predicted date.

Video shared with Reuters showed Beijing residents in an unidentifiable part of the capital marching around an open-air car park on Saturday, shouting “End the lockdown!”

The Beijing government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

The next few weeks could be the worst in China since the first weeks of the pandemic for both the economy and the health care system, Capital Economics’ Mark Williams said in a note last week, as efforts to contain the outbreak will require additional localized lockdowns in many cities.

