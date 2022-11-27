A dozen people are missing, including one who died after a landslide in Italy

A landslide on the Italian island of Ischia is said to have left 1 dead and at least 12 missing.

Officials said some people are likely buried under mud from the landslide.

Bad weather has made it difficult for rescuers to get to the island as rescue efforts continue.

Loading

Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



A landslide on the Italian coast has left a dozen people missing and at least one dead, authorities said on Saturday.

The landslide swept buildings, cars and buses into the sea on the island of Ischia at the port of Casamicciola, rendering some streets impassable, according to the Associated Press. Local mayors have urged islanders to stay at home.

At least one person was killed in the landslide, The New York Times reported.

The death toll has been confusing after Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini initially said eight were confirmed dead, but Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi later said there were no fatalities confirmed at that time, according to the Associated Press.

Between 10 and 12 people are still missing while at least 100 are stranded, the outlet reported.

“The situation is very complicated and very serious because probably some of these people are under the mud,” Piantedosi told state television RAI, according to The Associated Press.

People remove mud from a house after heavy rain triggered landslides which collapsed buildings and left up to 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the island of Ischia, in the south of Italy, Saturday November 26, 2022.

Salvatore Laporta/AP





Bad weather created additional obstacles for rescuers trying to reach the island by helicopter and boat, but 70 firefighters and 44 medics made it to the island, The Times reported.

“We would like to thank all the rescuers who, in extremely difficult conditions, at the risk of their lives, managed to land on the island today,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a conference. press, according to the Times.

Fabrizio Curcio, head of the Civil Protection Agency, said rescue efforts were expected to continue overnight, according to The Times. Some 70 residents have already been evacuated from their homes, the outlet reported.

“The hours of night are coming,” Curcio said. “It won’t make our job any easier. Today was particularly difficult because of the weather and sea conditions.”