a football World Cup at the heart of controversy (INTERVIEW) – RT in French

Invited on RT France, the doctor in geopolitics Chérif Amir analyzes the controversies surrounding the World Cup in Qatar. He describes it as “paradoxical”, politics mingling with the sporting issue.

Doctor of geopolitics Chérif Amir returned to RT France on November 26 on the many controversies surrounding the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s a very paradoxical World Cup”, he begins his speech, explaining that Russia was excluded for “political reasons” even though Fifa, “after the Second World War”, invited to not to “conflate politics and sport”.

Chérif Amir also affirmed that the choice of Qatar for the organization of the World Cup or the Qatari decisions not to sell alcohol around the stadium and all the principles defended by Doha “go upside down” from those advocated by the West, this participating in the controversy around the competition.

Chérif Amir points out that when Qatar was chosen in 2010, there was “an international agreement”. However, he considers, the “settlements of score” are currently being made on the ground, like the German players who put a hand in front of their mouths in the pre-match photo, mimicking a gag against the ban on wearing a multicolored armband indicating “one Love“.