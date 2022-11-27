According to Musk, the trivialization of Wokism is “pushing civilization towards suicide” – RT in French

Elon Musk associates ‘woke’ thinking with a ‘virus’ the spread of which he believes could push civilization toward suicide. The boss of Twitter ensures that he has freed himself from the traditional left-right divide.

“I’m not traditionally on the right or the left, but I agree with your point of view. The “woke” thought virus has deeply penetrated the world of entertainment and is pushing civilization towards suicide,” Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on November 26, calling for “counter-narrative”.

The multi-billionaire businessman was responding here to a publication whose author encouraged the American right to “fund more artists, filmmakers and writers instead of politicians and political action committees”.

I am neither conventionally right nor left, but I agree with your point. The woke mind virus has thoroughly penetrated entertainment and is pushing civilization towards suicide. There needs to be a counter-narrative. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

The Twitter boss’s reference to “woke” thinking targets a particularly significant ideology across the Atlantic, whose followers claim an awakened awareness of “social justice” and “racial equality”. This movement has imposed itself in recent years beyond the Anglo-Saxon public debate alone since it is increasingly influencing the political positions of certain personalities on the Old Continent, particularly on the left.

This isn’t the first time Elon Musk has linked ‘woke’ thinking to a ‘virus’. After first using the expression in 2021for example, he put the cover back last may. “Unless stopped, the ‘woke thought virus’ will destroy civilization and humanity will never reach Mars,” he tweeted at the time, contrasting the ideology in question with his personal ambition to actively contribute to making man an interplanetary species, starting with a future colonization of the red planet.