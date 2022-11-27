African country launches French influence operations, Macron blames Russian ‘disinformation’ – Reuters

Mali has banned Paris-backed NGOs after nearly a decade of failed French attempts to gain a foothold

Mali this week declared a ban on the activities of nongovernmental organizations in the country that receive funding from France. The move came following France’s decision to withdraw development aid to the country as its last troops withdrew from the Sahel region, marking the end of the eight-year-old Operation Barkhane.

What began as a counter-terrorism operation in Mali had until recently begun to take the form of a showcase of French President Emmanuel Macron’s vision of an integrated European defence. Now that dream seems to be crumbling due to an extended reception and less than stellar performances. Whose fault is it ? That of Russia, according to Macron.

The fact that there have been three coups in Mali in the span of a decade is about all there is to know about the ‘success’ of the ongoing security and stability operation. from France. Play with a revolving door long enough and you’ll be punched right in the face. This is exactly what happened when France was finally expelled earlier this year by the last caretaker government.





Macron then declared that the withdrawal of French troops would be done gradually, as if he were continuing to lead a former French colony. The message from Mali was clear: you are going out now. So Macron said French troops would simply redeploy elsewhere in the Sahel region. But on November 7, he announced that the mission in the Sahel was also ending, despite the fact that French troops still remained in Chad and Niger. Nevertheless, Macron said that within six months there would be a new French military strategy for Africa. No doubt mainly intended to find a way to stick around as a possible pretext to get their hands on the African natural resources that Europe desperately needs. Because that’s what it’s always been about. Just consider the dark and hilarious sight of Patrick Pouyanné, the CEO of French multinational Total Energies, asking the EU to send him military assistance to Mozambique a few years ago, citing the growing presence of Daesh (ISIS). Which indicates that once Western industry has managed to establish itself in a country and secure its resources, the fight against terrorism no longer really matters.

African political scientists here in Paris have been saying for a few years that the French operation in the Sahel had worn out its welcome and that its anti-jihadist effectiveness was highly doubtful, even disastrous. You would think that would have led to soul-searching on the part of Paris, especially when anti-French sentiment is growing on the continent, with protests in Burkina Faso also sparking debate over the presence of troops there.

But, even before any soul-searching had a chance, Macron found a scapegoat for the African failures of Paris and Europe: Russia.

“A certain number of powers, which want to extend their influence in Africa, are doing this to hurt France, to hurt its language, to sow doubt, but above all to pursue certain interests”, Macron said this week at a French-speaking conference in Tunisia, citing a “predatory project” by Russia to push “disinformation.” Macron still seems unhappy that when the Malian government expelled French troops, he instead opted for greater security cooperation with Russia, the latest of such agreements being signed this week during the visit of the Malian Interior Minister Daoud Aly Mohammedine in the Kremlin.







It is impossible for Macron to be naive enough to think that global competition does not exist. He is also not oblivious to the fact that countries constantly sell themselves as partners to other nations. This is what the entire diplomatic corps of a nation is for. They are glorified salespeople and public relations. And, if in the midst of France’s security cooperation in Mali, jihadists run rampant and coups occur, then why wouldn’t this country exercise its sovereign right to choose another security provider? Rather than taking responsibility, it is easier for Macron to blame Russia for France’s failures and this fits the current mainstream Western narrative.

Two years ago, Facebook said it pinpointed what it claimed was a duel of online influence efforts in the Central African Republic by “individuals associated with the French military” confronting others they have linked to Russia. The incident underscores that Paris is up to its neck in its efforts to save its footprint in Africa using all the tools at its disposal, including influence operations in which Macron publicly claims that France and its allies do not would never hire.

Mali is apparently just asking to be different. Of all the possible efforts of various countries trying to compete for partnerships in Africa, Mali has just singled out France forbidding it to use local NGOs as proxies to support the Paris agenda. So, despite Macron’s accusations that Russia is gaining a foothold in Africa through “disinformation,” it is France’s influence operations that African countries like Mali are denouncing.