Argentina v Mexico: World Cup 2022 – live | World Cup 2022

“Big fan of Lisandro Martinez (certainly for Otamendi rather than Romero),” writes Stewart, “but asking him to play both 6 and 9 is a lot to ask.” It was a mistake waiting to happen, and I made it. I think Romero is injured by the way, although he is also officially on the bench.

Permutations I probably have at least one of these errors, because my brain isn’t what it used to be, so here’s a preventative mea culpa. Argentina

If they win tonighta win by any score against Poland on Wednesday night would put them through to the round of 16. A draw could be enough. If they shoot tonightthey will need to beat Poland – possibly by two goals, depending on Saudi Arabia’s result against Mexico – to qualify. If they lose tonightthey will be booked on the DO 1 flight to Buenos Aires. Mexico

If they win tonighta draw with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday would secure a place in the last 16. They could qualify with a loss to Saudi Arabia if Argentina beat Poland, although that depends on goal difference. If they shoot tonightthey will only qualify if they beat Saudi Arabia. If they lose tonight, they have to win against Saudi Arabia and hope that Poland will beat Argentina. Whether Poland draw against Argentina will depend on goal difference.

Last group C Earlier in the day, Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to top the group, and the 34-year-old ticked something off his to-do list.

History corner The best part (okay, not the better part) is the thud when his left boot touches the ball.

Squad News: Five changes for Argentina, no Alvarez for Mexico Lionel Scaloni has decided to tear it all up and start over, with five changes since the loss to Saudi Arabia. Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Guido Rodriguez and Alexis Mac Allister replace Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes and Papu Gomez. Mexico are without Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, arguably their best player. I assume he is injured, although he is officially listed as a substitute. He is replaced by the legendary Andres Guardado, who will win his 36th selection at 179 years old. Hold on, hang in there. Guardado for Alvarez is one of three changes from the draw with Poland. Kevin Alvarez replaces Jorge Sanchez and Nestor Araujo replaces Henry Martin. This probably means a switch to 5-3-2. Raul Jimenez remains on the bench. Argentina (possible 4-4-2) E Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Acuna; Di Maria, De Paul, Rodriguez, MacAllister; Messi, Lisandro Lautaro Martinez.

Replacements: Armani, Rulli, Foyth, Tagliafico, Paredes, Pezzella, Alvarez, Romero, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Gomez, Dybala, Fernandez, Molina. Mexico (possible 5-3-2) Ochoa; K. Alvarez, Araujo, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Herrera, Chávez, Guardado; Lozano, Vega.

Subs: Talavera, Cota, E Alvarez, Vasquez, Arteaga, Romo, Rodriguez, Jimenez, Funes Mori, Gutierrez, Pineda, Sanchez, Martin, Antuna, Alvarado Arbitrator Daniele Orsato (Italy) Updated at 1:22 p.m. EST