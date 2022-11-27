Artist Considers Legal Action Against Cardi B Over Her Stripped Halloween Costume

Cardi B. attends the ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musée Des Arts Décoratifs on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France.Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Cardi B dressed as Marge Simpson in a Thierry Mugler-inspired dress for Halloween on Instagram.

AleXsandro Palombo, who created the original art, wants to take legal action against the rapper.

Palombo’s attorney claims Cardi B appropriated her work without proper credit.

A contemporary pop artist known for turning The Simpsons into his art says he may be taking action against Cardi B for recreating his work in a Halloween Instagram post.

Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo claims Cardi B was never allowed to use his art for his Oct. 31 post, in which the rapper portrayed Marge Simpson in a dress that was cut out at the back to expose her cleavage.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, did not credit Palombo in her post but used an image of her art in the series of photos she posted.

She did, however, give a nod to French designer Thierry Mugler, the designer whose dress inspired Palombo’s work, in her Instagram caption.

Palombo, who created the artwork for Vogue UK in 2013, wrote in an Instagram post that he contacted Cardi B and received no response.

A model wears the Thierry Mugler dress that inspired Palombo’s work in 1995. The dress was part of Mugler’s Autumn/Winter ready-to-wear collectionPierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Claudio Volpi, an attorney working with Palombo, told Artnet News that Cardi B defied “the most basic rules about copyright and Instagram policies” when she used Palombo’s art without credit. .

Volpi also told Artnet that after the image was posted on the social media accounts of Cardi B and two members of her team, Palombo contacted them and asked those involved to correct the error and create a link to his Instagram page.

When that request was not met, Volpi sent a formal notice, stating that if Cardi B and her team did not follow up on the requests, they could take legal action, Volpi told the outlet.

In October, Cardi B won a lawsuit after a man accused the rapper of misappropriating her image by using her tattoos in her raunchy album cover.

Reps for Cardi B and Palombo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

