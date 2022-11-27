As Gen X and baby boomers age, they face life alone

Plan for the future

For many single adults, the pandemic has brought to light the challenges of aging.

Ms. Selman, the 55-year-old teacher, was living in Terre Haute, Ind., when Covid-19 hit. Divorced for 17 years, she said she used enforced isolation to establish new routines to avoid loneliness and depression. She quit drinking and started calling a group of friends regularly.

This year, she found a new job and moved to Normal, Illinois, in part because she wanted to live in a state that better reflected her progressive politics. She met new friends at a farmers market, she said, and is happier than she was before the pandemic, although she sometimes wishes she had a romantic partner to go on motorcycle rides with. her or simply to help carry laundry up and down. stairs of his three-bedroom house.

She regularly drives 12 hours round trip to care for her parents near Detroit, an obligation that persuaded her to put aside her retirement dream of living near the beach and one day be closer to her daughter and of her grandson, who live in Louisville, Ky.

“I don’t want my daughter to worry about me,” she said.

Seeing one’s own parents grow old seems to have had a profound effect on many members of Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, who say they doubt they can rely on the same supports as their parents: long marriages, pensions, homes that sometimes skyrocketed in value.

When his mother died two years ago, Mr. Miles, the videographer, comforted himself by moving some of her furniture to his home in New Haven, Connecticut.

“It was a psychological homecoming,” he said, allowing him to feel grounded after decades of cross-country moves and itinerant career explorations from the music industry to secondary education to film production for non-profit organizations and corporations.