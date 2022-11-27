Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase not expected against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is not expected to return for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Chase is officially listed as questionable for the game at Nissan Stadium. The star has missed the last three games with a hip injury suffered in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.

Chase returned to training this week as a limited participant – his first team action of any kind since the injury. Earlier in the week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said the team expected Chase to return.

The Score first reported that Chase was not scheduled to play on Sunday.

Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Chase has had a good week of practice and the team will discuss his status “over the next 48 hours.”

The Bengals called up rookie Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad, giving Cincinnati another receiving option.