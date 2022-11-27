Biden eases sanctions on Venezuela as opposition talks resume

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions against Venezuela in an effort to bolster newly revived negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro’s government and his opposition.

The Treasury Department allows Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have dramatically reduced oil and gas profits that have been paid to Maduro’s government. Earlier this year, the Treasury Department again allowed California-based Chevron and other U.S. companies to perform basic maintenance on wells it operates jointly with state oil giant PDVSA.

Under the new policy, profits from energy sales would be used to pay off debt owed to Chevron, rather than provide profits to PDVSA.

Talks between the Maduro government and the “Unity Platform” resumed on Saturday in Mexico City after more than a year of hiatus. It remained to be seen whether they would follow a different course from previous rounds of talks which did not bring relief to the political stalemate in the country.

A senior US administration official, briefing reporters on the US action on condition of anonymity, said the easing of sanctions was unrelated to the administration’s efforts to boost global energy production following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that the decision was not expected. influence global energy prices.

The official said the United States would closely monitor Maduro’s involvement in the talks and reserved the right to reimpose tougher sanctions or continue to ease them depending on how the negotiations unfold.

“If Maduro tries again to use these negotiations to buy time to further entrench his criminal dictatorship, the United States and our international partners must take back the full force of our sanctions that brought his regime to the negotiating table in first place,” Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.