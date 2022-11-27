Bitget Registers in Africa To Boost Global Development

The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers.

The exchange has formed substantial relationships with prominent athletes already.

Bitget, a cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange, stated on November 25 that it has registered in Seychelles, Africa, to accelerate its worldwide development. Bitget hopes to double its current workforce size of 800 employees by the end of the first quarter of 2023, reaching 1200 employees in total. The company is also expanding its workforce by adding engineers and marketers in an effort to enhance the product for its customers.

The decentralized exchange has opted to consolidate its operations by registering in Seychelles in order to establish other regional hubs. Bitget has offices in Asia and Latin America, but the company is shifting its focus to Africa and Europe as promising new markets.

Global Expansion Plans

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen has said that the platform’s banking ties would be strengthened as a result of the Seychelles registration under the International Business Companies Act of 2016. The exchange has formed substantial relationships with prominent athletes like Lionel Messi and professional soccer clubs like Juventus.

The CEO stated:

“We see Seychelles as a friendly region for the crypto community. We have been working for several months on this registration and are happy to announce the development now. The registration in Seychelles offers a constructive environment for Bitget, enabling us to unlock collaborations with partners and strengthen banking relationships, along with our expansion with different partnerships, such as the Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and the Italian football club Juventus.”

In addition, Chen said that hiring would continue despite the present market mood since the business needs skilled workers to expand into new markets and become a stable foundation that can compete successfully in a “fiercely competitive industry.”