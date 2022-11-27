Black Friday deals on Beats headphones ahead of Cyber ​​Monday

Black Friday may be behind us, but Beats discounts on over-ear headphones last until Cyber ​​MondayOffers include popular products such as noise canceling headphones and .

Beats has streamlined its product line to . And while the brand remains in the odd position of directly competing with parent company Apple, newer Beats models are generally more compatible with Android, including USB-C charging instead of the standard Lightning cable input ( for now) on most Apple products. .

Here’s a rundown of the current best deals on Beats headphones. Prices fluctuate frequently and sometimes some colors are cheaper than others, so click on any model to see prices for specific colors.

David Carnoy/CNET Back at the best price ever. Although the Beats Fit Pro aren't technically AirPods, they're built on the same technology platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats' older, cheaper Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro includes Apple's H1 chip and has most of the AirPods Pro features, including active noise cancellation, spatial audio and adaptive equalizer. I would venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might be better than the AirPods Pro. Yes, if you want the fancy new versions of Kim Kardashian, you'll have to pay an extra $20. Read our Beats Fit Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET Back at the best price ever. The Beats Studio Buds sound a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods people were talking about but never materialized – like AirPods anyway. Aimed at both iOS and Android users, they lack a few key features on the Apple side (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight headphones that are comfortable to wear and sound good. They fit most ears securely, including mine – I run with them with no problem – but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their built-in wingtips. Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

David Carnoy/CNET Back at the best price ever. These truly wireless headphones offer many of the same features as Apple's AirPods, but come with a different design and carrying case. The on-ear hook helps keep them in place while you're active, and the tips come in different sizes to fit comfortably in your ear. Read our Beats Powerbeats Pro review.