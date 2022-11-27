Black Friday: Google offers multiply before Cyber ​​Monday

This story is part Gift guideour year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

black friday is finished. Now to get into this Cyber ​​Monday mentality, which is quite another thing. Okay, it might be the same thing, but the good news is that you can currently find deals from all sorts of retailers, including the .

Whether you’re looking for a phone, a smart doorbell, a new Wi-Fi router, or a set of wireless headphones, Google has deals on its entire line of hardware, including the new Pixel 7 smartphone.

You have until Monday to take advantage of these discounts, so now is your change to get a deal on a holiday gift or something for yourself.

We’ve highlighted some of the best deals from the Google Store below, but be sure to check out the . Note that prices were accurate at time of publication, but prices and availability are subject to change without notice.

If you’re looking for the best value smartphone this Black Friday shopping season, look no further than the Pixel 6A at this price. It offers an amazing camera, great battery life and more.

The Pixel 7 Pro is the most premium smartphone in Google’s current lineup. Released in October, this 5G phone sports a 6.7-inch screen, the G2 Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and a triple rear camera system that can record in 4K. Plus, it has a battery that can last all day and comes with a built-in VPN for added online security.

The second-generation Nest Hub smart display features a 7-inch screen that lets you stream content, search for recipes, video chat with friends and family, and more. It also integrates Google Assistant so you can check the weather, set reminders, control compatible smart home devices, and whatever else you use to throughout the day.

With Chromecast with Google TV, you can get all your entertainment from one place, whether you want to watch Andor on Disney Plus, catch one of the World Cup matches, or play your favorite games. If you’re good with the HD version, it’s currently only $20, but you can pay $40 for the Chromecast 4K.

Whether you’re streaming music, videos, and audiobooks or taking a call on the go, the A-Series makes a solid earphone option. They’re sweat and water resistant, which is great when you’re working out or the weather gets tough. These headphones also offer up to five hours of listening time, for a total of 24 hours with the charging case.

This video doorbell comes with a rechargeable battery and offers 24-hour live streaming, HD video and night vision. It’s IP54 weatherproof rated, has two-way audio, is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and can give you some peace of mind by providing smart alerts when motion is detected nearby.

More offers on the Google Store: