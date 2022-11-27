Candle fever hits as Germans fearing power outage rekindle festive flames | Germany

gGermans are seeking solace in the warm yellow glow of open flames this Christmas, as a revival of festive traditions coupled with blackout fears make candles the target of the latest storage frenzy.

On Sunday, many German households will follow the tradition of lighting the first of four candles on their adventskranz wreath, which is usually placed or hung above the dining room table.

But as fears of gas rationing and power cuts caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine grip the country, candles have also seen a revival as a reliable way to light homes. The Bauhaus home improvement chain said it was seeing a growing demand for “candles of all kinds, including tealights, wax and pillar candles”, with sales across the board rising sharply. about a quarter compared to the previous winter.

While consumer protection group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) has urged citizens to ditch American-style “lighting orgies” and leave their LED string lights in the attic this year, some sellers Christmas tree companies have started offering real, more energy-efficient candles. alternative to electric lighting.

Public broadcaster ARD recently released a short video advising people against building “tealight ovens” to heat their homes. The heat generated, he warned, was negligible compared to the potential fire hazard.

Growing demand for candles was already a noticeable side effect of people spending more time at home during the pandemic, a spokesperson for the European Candle Makers Association said, sales across the continent having increased considerably between 2020 and 2021.

“We weren’t sure what to expect this year,” said Ann-Kristin Müller of Müller Kerzen, a West German candle-making company with operations across Europe. “But it looks like people are stocking up on candles ahead of an uncertain winter.

A candle burns next to a small Christmas tree in Königstein near Frankfurt. Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

“My family has been in the candle industry for eight generations, and ours happens to be a very crisis-resistant company. In difficult times, people crave the comfort of a flickering flame.

After two years of booming sales, Bavarian candle maker Gala had also expected sales to return to pre-pandemic levels. “But all this talk about power outages encouraged people to stockpile, so we didn’t notice a difference,” he said.

Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Aid said this week that a “large-scale blackout in Germany is extremely unlikely” this winter. The likelihood of regional power outages was also low, the country’s grid regulator said, as many mechanisms were in place to stabilize the grid in the event of a temporary shortage.

But Gala CEO Thomas Schröder said the boom in candle sales also revealed a broader cultural trait. “There has always been a deep German desire for an austere type of Gemütlichkeit or comfort, of humans gathering around an open flame,” he said. “That’s why there are still people like me, who insist on lighting their Christmas tree with real candles rather than fairy lights, with a bucket of water handy in case of an emergency. “

The vast majority of Germans used electric lights on their trees, Schröder conceded, a trend that is unlikely to be reversed this year. The German Insurance Association, an umbrella organization for private insurers, reports a steady decline in December fire claims since 2015.