China sentences Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for sex crimes

Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Friday after a Chinese court in Beijing found him guilty of sex offenses including rape.

The Chinese court sentenced Wu to 11 years and 6 months for rape in 2020 and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of gathering a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” at an event in 2018. Wu and others allegedly assaulted two women they got drunk.

The Chaoyang District Court in Beijing said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent.

The court accepted a combined sentence of 13 years and ruled that he would be immediately deported after serving his sentence.

“Based on the facts…the nature, circumstances and adverse consequences of the crime, the court has rendered the above judgment,” the court said in an online statement.

A Canadian diplomat was in court to hear the sentencing, he added.

The 32-year-old shot to fame as a former member of popular South Quran band EXO.

In addition to Wu’s conviction, he was fined 600 million yuan, or $83.7 million, for tax evasion by massively underreporting his income from performances, advertisements and other sources. of income.

Wu has been detained since August 2021 as police investigate in response to online comments that he “repeatedly lured young women” to have sex, according to a police statement to the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.