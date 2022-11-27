College Football Playoff Picks After Week 13

For the first time in 2022, ESPN writers have a unanimous top four to make the College Football Playoff.

Third-seeded Michigan made the biggest statement, turning a three-point halftime deficit against No. 2 Ohio State into a 45-23 rout. Michigan rushed for 242 yards in the second half, well behind Donovan Edwards’ touchdown passes of 75 and 85 yards. Edwards finished with 216 yards rushing, the second most by a Michigan player against Ohio State of all time (Tim Biakabutuka had 313 yards in 1995).

Combined with quarterback JJ McCarthy’s three long touchdown passes, Michigan had five scores over 45 yards. That’s the most by any team in a single game against an AP Top 5 opponent since at least 2004.

Playoff picks Teams (Record) Voting Georgia (12-0) 14/14 Michigan (12-0) 14/14 TCU (12-0) 14/14 USC (11-1) 14/14

Elsewhere, USC fought their way into playoff talk with a 38-27 win over No. 15 Notre Dame. Caleb Williams became the first USC quarterback in 25 years with three rushing touchdowns in a game.

Meanwhile, top-ranked Georgia and No. 4 TCU picked up victories over Georgia Tech and Iowa State, respectively.

Georgia became the first school with back-to-back 12-0 starts since Clemson in 2018-19 and the first SEC program to do so since Alabama in 2008-09.

TCU had its third 12-0 start in school history and became just the seventh Big 12 team to reach the mark and the first since Texas in 2009.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at how ESPN’s college football reporters view the current playoff picture.

