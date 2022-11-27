Dad sues VRBO after daughters die in fire at $8,000-a-week Hamptons property

A terminally ill former federal prosecutor has filed a lawsuit against travel agency VRBO after his daughters died on an $8,000-a-week Hamptons getaway.

Lewis Wiener, former president of the United States Federal Claims Courts, accused VRBO, Homeaway.com and owners Pamela and Peter Miller of failing to keep his family safe when a fire broke out on August 3. , killing 19-year-old Linday and Jillian. , 21.

Wiener, 60, who was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer, had hoped for a final summer retreat with her family, but instead they were met with tragedy, reports the East Hampton Star.

While Wiener and his wife were able to escape, with son Zachary, 23, fleeing through a second-story window, the sisters perished in the $1 three-bedroom, two-bathroom home. $8 million.

The grieving family is seeking $75,000 for emotional distress as well as an unspecified amount in economic and medical damages to be determined by a trial.

“Rather than fond memories of a week-long vacation on eastern Long Island, the Wiener family is left with a nightmare from which they cannot wake up,” states the lawsuit filed in Brooklyn federal court.

“The greed of the defendants, the corner cuts and the willful failure to think about the safety of the occupants of the premises resulted in the deaths of Jillian Rose Wiener and her sister Lindsay Eliza Wiener.”

The family of five were renting home 3 Spring Lane, near Koyack Bay, when a fire broke out around 3.30am on August 3.

According to the lawsuit, HomeAway.com let the family know that the home was well-equipped with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as fire extinguishers, a first aid kit and other safety devices.

According to a fire marshal’s report, the house actually had no working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.

Lawyers also alleged that the home lacked the proper rental permits and that its newly installed outdoor kitchen had never been inspected by “a qualified electrician or other professional to ensure it was up to building standards.” local, state and national security”.

In total, the Millers faced 58 building code charges at their 3 Spring Lane property.

Wiener’s lawyers, however, also blamed Southampton Town for allegedly fostering a culture of illegal rental housing in the neighborhood.

In the lawsuit, solicitor Andres Alonso said the town was responsible for ‘creating, through willful indifference, a known risk of countless rental homes in the town of Southampton, including the house in question, whose Respondent knew or should have known that they were rented without having passed the required safety inspections.

Alonso said Suffolk County is currently investigating the fire as a criminal matter.

VRBO, owner of HomeAway.com, declined to comment on pending litigation. The Millers did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Southampton Town Solicitor James Burke said in a statement that there were no specific claims the town could address and that it was cooperating with the Wieners.

Lewis Wiener, former president of the United States Federal Claims Courts, who is terminally ill, said his family was heartbroken by the tragedy.

In addition to suing VRBO, Homeaway.com and landlords Pamela and Peter Miller, the Wieners blame Southampton Town for fostering an illegal rental culture in the neighborhood, which is a popular summer getaway.

Additional charges against the Millers include failure to rent the property for 14 days, failure to maintain carbon monoxide detectors, failure to repair electrical hazards, building without a permit, gazebo with fire pit, doors swimming pool and the installation of the kitchen outside.

Ryan Murphy, Southampton’s public safety and emergency management administrator, told the Star it’s not uncommon to have a dozen property trespasses.

Murphy said it was unclear how many illegal rental units existed in Southampton, but said there were on average between 3,500 and 4,000 licensed rentals in the city.

Those who violate the rental license law can face 15 days in jail or fines ranging from $150 to $1,500, depending on city code.

The home is located near Long Beach and is listed for $1.8 million on Zillow with rent around $26,000 a month. The property was last sold in 2016.

Although the charges are clear, it is unclear why the fire broke out in early August while the family was sleeping.

Jillian was about to start her senior year at the University of Michigan, where she was majoring in earth and environmental sciences, according to her LinkedIn.

While her younger sister Lindsay was just weeks away from starting her sophomore year at Tulane University in New Orleans.