David Murray: Great West Indies cricket dies aged 72

David Murray, wicketkeeper for the West Indies cricket team in the 1970s and 1980s, has died aged 72, Cricket West Indies announced on Saturday.

Making his international debut in 1973, the Barbadian cricketer appeared in 19 Tests, 10 One-Day Internationals and 114 Premier Class matches, according to Cricket West Indies. In the 1980s, he was considered one of the best wicket keepers in the game.

Murray’s legacy was tainted, however, by his decision to go on a ‘rebel tour’ of South Africa in 1983. Murray, along with several other big names in West Indies cricket, accepted payment to travel to the country apartheid to play matches. against South African teams despite South Africa having been banned from international competition by the International Cricket Council, the world governing body for cricket.

The West Indies Cricket Board of Control has issued lifetime bans to those who have traveled to South Africa. Murray’s decision left him and his teammates ostracized from the cricketing world and disgraced in their Caribbean homelands, where they were considered sellouts.

In the years following the tour, Murray and his family were deported from Australia, where his wife gave birth to their baby girl, for his role in the rebel tours. They weren’t welcome in the Caribbean either, he told CNN in 2013.

“They didn’t want me back,” Murray said. “Politics got involved”

In a statement of condolence, CWI President Ricky Skerritt spoke of Murray’s legacy, but made no mention of the ban or the controversy that followed Murray’s career.

“He will be remembered as a member of the great West Indies team which dominated world cricket for over a decade,” Skerritt said. “David was a gifted wicketkeeper and a stylish mid-level batsman. He loved the game of cricket and played with a smile on his face.

Murray was also part of a family legacy of cricketing greatness. His father was legendary West Indies batsman Sir Everton Weekes and Murray’s son Ricky Hoyte also became a successful cricketer, representing the Barbados and West Indies ‘A’ team as a wicketkeeper and batsman, according to Cricket West Indies.

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Ricky, and to David’s other family members and friends,” Skerritt said in his statement.