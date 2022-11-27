DISNEYLAND RESORT SALUTE MILITARY SERVICE ON VETERANS DAY – Orange County Register

In honor of the many veterans, reservists, and serving members of the armed forces across the country, Disneyland Resort was proud to come together on November 11 for a special ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day. Cast members and guests were invited to join in the celebration during the extended holiday-themed version of the patriotic ceremony.

Dating back to Disneyland’s opening day in 1955, a flag ceremony has been a long-standing daily tradition to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. On Veterans Day, the moment was made even more special with more than 150 cast members representing all branches of the U.S. armed forces and members of the SALUTE Business Employee Resource Group (BERG) invited to participate in a procession through Main Street, USA, and then to gather on the steps outside Main Street Station to be honored at the ceremony.

“It’s the most spectacular day I can remember as a veteran cast member,” said Nick Filippone, COO, Co-Chair of SALUTE BERG and U.S. Navy veteran who helped organize the ceremony. “Our ability to host events like this to honor our service members confirms that Disney has a truly unique and meaningful connection to how the company supports its military cast members.”

After the ceremony, participating cast members received a commemorative piece of Disney character art as a thank you for their military service. These unique works of art have been created annually since 2004 by Disney Live Entertainment as a meaningful illustration of the commitment the company offers to cast members who serve or have served in the armed forces.

Disney’s enduring support and respect for military service dates back to the very founding of the company 100 years ago and began with founders Walt and Roy O. Disney, who both personally served in World War I. : Walt Disney was a driver in the Red Cross ambulance. Corps, and his brother Roy Disney was a US Navy non-commissioned officer.

