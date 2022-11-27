Early Cyber ​​Monday Deals Make This Smart Garage Accessory Incredibly Cheap – Buy One Today

This story is part Gift guideour year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

From light bulbs to thermostats to power strips, more and more home appliances are becoming “clever“every day. So why stop at your house? With the , you’ll never have to wonder if you forgot to close your garage door again. This smart garage device would typically set you back $30, but right now on Amazon you can get it for $13 off, which is its all-time low. It’s part of Amazon Cyber ​​Monday special offers (check out our live blog for all the best deals), so you won’t have much time to save on that.

Like most smart devices, the MyQ Smart Garage Control lets you open your garage door from anywhere with your smart phone via a companion app. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant, but not Amazon Alexa, so you can control it with the sound of your voice through Google Smart Home hubs and speakers. It lets you open and close your garage from anywhere, get notifications about any activity while you’re away, and grant access to up to three guests.

And if you are a frequent online shopper, you can use it to sign up for Amazon Key Servicewhich gives delivery drivers one-stop access to your garage to leave your packages inside, where they’ll be safe from porch hackers.

