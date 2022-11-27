Early voting begins in select Georgia counties as Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker rush to Dec. 6 runoff





A week-long early voting period begins Saturday in select Georgia counties as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker enter a week-and-a-half post-Thanksgiving sprint for their Dec. 6 election.

Unlike the 2021 runoff, Senate control is not at stake, with Democrats having already won 50 seats and Vice President Kamala Harris giving the party a deciding vote.

However, the stakes remain high: A Warnock victory would give Democrats an outright majority, rather than requiring the power-sharing deal that is now in place. Democrats would have a majority on the committees, making it easier for them to advance President Joe Biden’s nominees.

The Georgia Supreme Court won Warnock on Wednesday, allowing counties to move early voting on Saturday. Democrats said they expect up to 22 counties to do so — some in heavily populated areas around Atlanta, including DeKalb and Fulton, as well as Chatham County, Savannah’s home.

The move followed a legal battle sparked by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s interpretation of the state’s 2021 election law. He said the new law restricted voting on weekends immediately after the holidays.

That 2021 law halved the deadline for the second round of elections, to four weeks, and limited the early voting window to a minimum of five days instead of the 16-day minimum that was in place when Democrats won. two Senate ballots in the January 2021 state.

As many as 22 of the state’s 159 counties let voters vote Saturday.

At a polling place in Atlanta, Boston College student Emma Demilio said she probably wouldn’t have been able to vote in person if early voting sites hadn’t been open.

“It’s kind of the only time I’m in Georgia and can vote. I’m leaving tomorrow, so I was really happy I was able to get him in,’ she said, adding that she may have tried to rush in for a mail-in vote.

Warnock continues to outrun Walker as they enter the home stretch.

Warnock raised nearly $52.2 million from October 20 to November 16, a period spanning the end of the general election and around the first week of the runoff. Walker raised $20.9 million during that time, according to his campaign documents with the Federal Election Commission. Warnock ended the period with more than $29.7 million remaining in the bank, more than three times the $9.8 million remaining in its rival’s coffers.

Warnock is set to bring in a top Democratic surrogate: Former President Barack Obama is expected to travel to Atlanta on Thursday for a rally ahead of the final day of early voting.

So far, Obama is the only past or present president to travel to Georgia before the second round.

Neither President Joe Biden, whom Walker’s campaign tried to lock out Warnock, nor former President Donald Trump, who was in office when Republicans lost two Senate ballots two years ago, have planned trips in the state. On Saturday, Warnock appeared with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) at a rally in Sandy Springs, just outside Atlanta.

Trump allies, including the Senses. Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were strong for Walker, the former president himself did not campaign with the candidate he recruited.

Meanwhile, other Republicans are rallying to Walker, with the Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, pumping more than $10 million into the race since the election. general.

Adding to the new influx of outside spending, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who won re-election earlier this month, made his first appearance with Walker on the trail after arming the former football great throughout autumn.

Kemp defeated a Trump-backed primary challenger in May and then edged Walker by more than 200,000 votes in the general election — a sign of both his cross-appeal to moderate Democrats and Walker’s struggles to shore up Republicans.

Still, Democrats have said they doubt Kemp can save Walker in a runoff election in which Walker is the only Republican on the ballot.

“There are tons of people who voted for Raphael Warnock and Brian Kemp,” said Jason Carter, the 2014 Democratic nominee for governor and grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.

He called Warnock a “unique character”, noting that he “got more votes than Herschel Walker and he got more votes than any other Democrat”.

“People like him. And they look at him first as Raphael Warnock, and as his political party and everything after that,” Carter said.

A new potential flashpoint in the second round of elections emerged on Wednesday. The Georgia Supreme Court, in a separate legal battle, also reinstated the state’s six-week abortion ban.

It was a political victory for Republicans who had enacted that ban and defended it in court, but one that could come at a political cost, rekindling the backlash from the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade who energized Democrats and swung moderate voters into their favor on the party’s path to a surprisingly strong showing in this year’s midterm elections.

Midterm, according to CNN’s exit polls, 28% of Georgia voters said abortion was the most important issue for their vote – just behind inflation at 37%.

Of those who identified abortion as the most important issue, 77% supported Warnock, compared to 21% who voted for Walker – a reversal of inflation, an issue that favored Walker by a margin of 45 points. percentage.

Fifty-three percent of Georgia voters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and of those voters, 75% supported Warnock. Of the 43% who said it should be illegal in all or most cases, 87% supported Walker.

Already, the two sides have pumped more than $40 million into TV advertising in the second round. Democratic groups spent nearly $25 million, while GOP groups spent nearly $16 million, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact.

In an effort to unite Republican factions, a Walker super PAC sends mail touting Kemp’s support and trying to link Warnock to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. “You arrested Stacey. Now reject Warnock,” they read.

“Who do you want to fight for you in the United States Senate? Do you want a guy who represents our values ​​like Herschel Walker, or do you want a guy who supported Joe Biden 96% of the time? said Kemp, borrowing a familiar attack from Walker, at a rally last weekend in Cobb County. .

Kemp also echoes this line of attack in a new TV commercial launched by SLF. The governor and McConnell’s group also teamed up to get out the ballot efforts. SLF bolsters Kemp’s state operation, which has been pivoted to help Walker, with a $2 million cash injection.

Warnock’s campaign is also trying to win over Republicans who actually chose Kemp over Trump.

A new ad from the Warnock campaign features a woman who says she voted for Kemp this year and describes herself as a lifelong Republican, but goes on to say she won’t support Walker in the second round because of her “lack of character “.

Warnock also campaigned in what should be one of Walker’s safest territories: his hometown. At an event in Wrightsville, where Walker played high school football, Warnock asked voters to separate the sports hero from the political candidate.

“I’ve seen what your favorite son has done on the football pitch. I don’t mind giving credit where credit is due. That brother might dazzle you on that football pitch. He’s created a lot of enthusiasm and has done a lot for the great University of Georgia. And he deserves to be congratulated for that,” Warnock said. “But tonight we’re on different ground.”

At the same time, the Republican has faced backlash over his own publicity – alongside University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who previously appeared with Walker and competed with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, which has become a center of debate surrounding the participation of trans women. in sport and has often been attacked in the conservative media.

“For more than a decade I worked so hard. Four in the morning training to be the best. But my last year I was forced to compete against a biological male,” Gaines explains in the announcement.

The spot was released days after a gunman allegedly targeted the LGBTQ community at a gay club in Colorado. One of the five people killed was a trans man.