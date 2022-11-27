Efficient growth? No Problem, Say Booted Startups TechCrunch

Welcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly newsletter on startups and markets. It is inspired by the TechCrunch+ daily column from which it takes its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Register here.

Investors these days want to see not only growth, but also a path to profitability – and it’s not always easy for venture capital-backed startups to suddenly change course. But their primed peers have a head start, according to a recent report. Let’s explore. — Anna

Cheaper growth

In 2021, alexander and I wondered aloud if startups that avoid venture capital could have it all. The answer this year seems to be yes.

Indeed, Capchase’s recent Pulse of SaaS report contains an interesting finding: In 2022, seeded SaaS companies outperform VC-backed startups in many respects.

“Despite the war chest that VC-backed companies raised last year, seeded companies fare better than VC-backed companies on nearly every metric we analyzed,” wrote the SaaS-focused fintech.