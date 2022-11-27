Egyptian commodity exchange launched with Russian wheat — RT Business News

The Egyptian Mercantile Exchange (EMX), which is due to open on November 27, will start with the supply of Russian wheat, the country’s deputy minister of internal trade and supply, Ibrahim Ashmawy, announced on Saturday.

“Tomorrow the Egyptian Mercantile Exchange will be launched, its work will begin with wheat trading“Said Ashmawy, quoted by the local television channel Sada El Balad, adding that”the goods supply department is a seller, and it will start trading with Russian wheat offers.”

The manager pointed out that “the launch of a commodity exchange in Egypt will be a great addition to the country’s trading system,” adding that the EMX is designed to ensure the “entering the world stage of commodity tradingand to help attract foreign capital to the country.

The exchange will also help”provide goods at a fair price, ensure the protection of small farmers, end monopolies in the sector and achieve price stability.”

It is expected that at the initial stage of the trading hub’s operation, a certain amount of imported wheat will be offered from its stocks at bi-weekly auctions.

Egypt announced the creation of the commodity exchange in 2019, but its launch has been postponed. Earlier this year, Ashmawy said cotton and gold can also be traded on the EMX.

