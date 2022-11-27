EXCLUSIVE: $178,000 worth of camera gear stolen in armed robbery from store near Union Square in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Nearly $180,000 in merchandise was stolen from a camera store in a high-speed armed robbery near Union Square in San Francisco.

Area surveillance shows four individuals exiting a gray sedan around 1:20 p.m. Saturday near Bush and Grant streets.

Footage used in the police investigation shows at least one suspect with a gun entering the Leica store, which sells high-end camera equipment. You can see another holding a tool and a view of the broken display cases. The timestamp on the surveillance video shows the suspects returning to the sedan parked outside less than three minutes later.

Just days ago, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and SFPD leader Bill Scott assured the public of additional security measures for the area. Just last year, Louis Vuitton’s Union Square store and other high-end retailers were targets of high-profile robberies.

Multiple sources told ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim that in addition to the $178,000 in stolen property, $20,000 in damages were also caused by the theft. SFPD says anyone with additional information is asked to come forward by calling (415) 575-4444.

