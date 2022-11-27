Famous Russian Nationalist Says Army Has Too Few Doctors

MOSCOW — One of Russia’s most prominent nationalist politicians says the Russian military does not have enough doctors, among other problems, a message he delivered in a meeting with mothers on Saturday. soldiers mobilized for combat in Ukraine.

Comments by Leonid Slutsky, leader of the populist Liberal Democratic Party and chairman of the parliament’s lower house foreign relations committee, were an unusually public admission of problems within the military as Russian forces suffer a series of setbacks on the battlefield.

“There are not enough doctors in the military units; everyone says that. I can’t say that they don’t exist at all, but you practically don’t see them there,” Slutsky said at the meeting in St. Petersburg.

Olga Suyetina, adoptive mother of a soldier mobilized for the conflict in Ukraine, said she heard from her son that the troops were under-equipped.

“There are no sights, nothing, we have to crowdfund them,” she said, referring to a device on a gun that helps aim it. “There is nothing; they left Kharkiv, there was zero, there was not even polyethylene to cover the canoes.

Slutsky, a strong supporter of Russia’s fight in Ukraine, said he would speak to the Defense Ministry about the problems facing troops in Ukraine.

“We have to understand that the whole world is watching us. We are the largest state and when we don’t have socks, shorts, doctors, intelligence, communications, or just care for our children, questions arise that will be very difficult to answer,” a- he declared.

The meeting came a day after President Vladimir Putin met with another group of soldier mothers. At that meeting on Friday, he denounced what he said was a biased media portrayal of Moscow’s military campaign.

“Life is more difficult and diverse than what is shown on television screens or even on the Internet. There are a lot of fakes, cheats, lies out there,” Putin said.

Putin said he sometimes spoke directly by phone with troops, according to a Kremlin transcript and photos of the meeting.

“I spoke to (soldiers) who surprised me with their mood, their attitude towards the question. They didn’t expect these calls from me,” Putin said.

He added that the calls “give me every reason to say they are heroes”.