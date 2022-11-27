Focus on Colorado Family Headquarters sign vandalized with graffiti

A sign outside the Focus on the Family headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado was defaced with graffiti on Thanksgiving Day, five days after the Club Q mass shooting that occurred in the same city.

The graffiti implied the Christian organization was complicit in the shooting that left five dead and 17 injured at the LGBT club. The graffiti read: “Their blood is on your hands five lives taken.”

A piece of metal was also left under the sign which had 2 Corinthians 11:14-15 writing above.

According to police, the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, KKTV reported. Attempts were made to cover the graffiti with cardboard boxes and a tarp, but it had fallen on Friday, leaving some of the writing visible.

Family Focus Speaker Jim Daly released a statement Friday regarding the vandalism and shooting.

“We recognize that the community is suffering as a result of the reckless and violent actions of a very disturbed individual,” Daly said via the Denver Post “It’s a time of prayer, mourning and healing, not vandalism and spreading hate.”

Daly also urged everyone to pray for those affected by the shooting and for peace.

The Colorado Peoples Press tweeted an image of the vandalized sign and a letter from the Front Range Queer community, which claimed responsibility for the vandalism. The letter also accused the organization of promoting anti-LGBT rhetoric because of its advocacy of family values ​​and opposition to sex education and gender ideology.

Focus on the family vandalized in response to the q club murders in Colorado Springs “THEIR BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS

FIVE LIVES TAKEN » A press release and report from those who completed this direct action: pic.twitter.com/LszpJrTmzX — colorado peoples press (@colpeoplespress) November 25, 2022

“Before proceeding, we believe it is our responsibility to acknowledge that we acted without the consent of the families of these individuals,” the letter reads. “It’s no coincidence that this happened in Colorado Springs, a city steeped in homophobia, transphobia and white supremacy.”

No arrests have yet been made.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.