For Christians of all denominations, Advent is a season of preparation

Amid the seemingly endless seasonal details that demand Christians’ time and attention—holidays, travel, gifts, decorating and more—spiritual preparations for the celebration of Jesus’ birth can get lost. .

Even for the most devout, the four-week Advent season – which begins this year on Sunday, November 27 – is often less about anticipation of the Messiah’s coming on Christmas Day and more about celebrating Santa Claus. and secular trappings of the season.

All about the liturgy

In the Catholic Church, Advent is a liturgical season similar in tone and content to Lent, says John Prust, director of the San Diego Diocese’s Office of Family Life and Spirituality.

“Advent, like Lent, is a personal journey, a chance for us to look within and prepare for Christ as baby Jesus coming into the world,” Prust says. “We have the opportunity to go inward for Christmas Day to come, we are ready.”

For Catholics, the 12 Days of Christmas begin on Christmas Day and continue until Epiphany on January 6, when the three kings are said to have followed the star to the manger of Jesus. Every Christmas tradition has symbolism, he adds.

“Often we celebrate Christmas starting in November right after Black Friday, but our traditions remind us that, really, Christmas isn’t here yet.”

The church’s liturgical calendar reflects the course of life, Prust says.

“While there is a huge emphasis on celebration, Christmas has many social justice themes associated with the child being born in a manger, as helpless as possible. The nature of how Christ comes into the world puts the focus on how we are called to serve those in similar circumstances.

Advent calendars are used in many Catholic homes to help families remember that the four weeks leading up to Christmas are a time of spiritual reflection and preparation. Each week and candle has a theme: The first candle symbolizes hope; the second candle represents faith; the third candle, in a pink hue, symbolizes joy; and the fourth candle represents peace.

“Advent reminds us of what Christmas is all about,” says Prust. “We can get carried away with commercialism, or we can intentionally prepare our hearts for Jesus’ birthday.

One month celebration

“We take a biblical approach to Advent and celebrate the entire month of December, specifically preaching the story of Jesus’ birth and all the events leading up to it,” says Stephen Gulley, Pastor of All Peoples Church Worship. “The messages and songs at our Sunday services will reflect the beauty and gift of Jesus at Christmas.”

Gulley says the December 7 tree lighting event outside the church building will kick off the Christmas season for its members. A non-traditional Christmas pageant featuring ballet, tap and hip-hop dancing, contemporary Christian music, poetry and many other creative expressions takes place in the church’s outer tent during all three services on December 11.

“Advent itself is not something we do as a whole church,” he says. “We use the inspirational message about the goodness of God in giving us his son.”

In December, the church changes colors on campus to reflect the season, and ministers prepare each service to ensure the arch of Jesus’ birth is included.

“This year’s theme is Discover the Hope of Christmas, and for us, it starts with what we want to practice as we sit down to eat for the season,” adds Gulley, noting that the church runs a ministry of distributing food and emphasizing service to the less fortunate. “Jesus was poor and a refugee when he was born.”

Faith as the Foundation

Barrabas Road Church on Ronson Road intentionally only has one service each Sunday, says senior pastor Matt Smith, so the congregation can look up to each other and see the Body of Christ.

And although the church doesn’t celebrate the season of Advent, “for the month of December, every sermon begins and ends with reference to the incarnation,” Smith says. “It’s always relevant, wherever you are in the Bible.” Members will culminate the Christmas celebration at the service to be held on December 25.

The Christmas season is an important time to remind Christians that they embody the faith, he adds. “Christmas is a reminder that every year, even when things get dark, God is still working in the background. “He brought forth his son at the perfect time and in the perfect way.”

Events

This year the Office for Evangelization and Catechesis of the Diocese of San Diego offers a bilingual Advent evening of prayer at 6:30 p.m. on December 1 at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Carlsbad, featuring meditation, music and a reception hosted by Sister Rose Marie Tulacz. Known as the Nun with a Nikon, Sister Tulacz is a member of the Sisters of Notre Dame and founder of Notre Dame Creations, a ministry of liturgical and artistic photography and spirituality. $15. (858) 490-8232. sdcatholic.org/event/bilingual-advent-evening-of-prayer/