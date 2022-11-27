For Vlatko Cancar’s defense and the case he made for rotational minutes

The contingent of Nuggets who have spent time huddled around a TV watching the World Cup this week is predictable: there’s Serbian Nikola Jokic, Slovenian Vlatko Cancar and the team’s two Brazilian coaches, Felipe Eichenberger and Claus Souza.

On Friday, the core roped in a few other interested parties to Jeff Green and Bruce Brown.

“We were getting Christian Braun but he says he doesn’t understand football,” Cancar said over the phone, admitting his core interests revolved around Serbia and Croatia.

Considering the week Cancar has had, Braun would be wise to become his understudy, both on and off the pitch.

Since last Sunday, when Cancar made the most unlikely shot of the season in Dallas, he’s been on top. His half-court buzzer-beater grabbed all the momentum in the gym and even momentarily eroded his close relationship with fellow Slovenian Luka Doncic.

“I went to say hi to him afterwards in their locker room,” Cancar said. “I think he was a little annoyed because I stole his moment.”

Three nights later in Oklahoma City, Cancar played his most complete game ever in the NBA. Along with his career-high 19 points, five assists and four rebounds, Cancar thwarted one of the season’s premier MVP candidates in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

If he had the chance, could he reproduce this type of production consistently? The better question, given that he’s cut from the same cloth as Jokic, is whether Cancar even cares about having that kind of stat impact.

“It’s hard to say because when I play, I only play to win,” Cancar said. “Sometimes I can score 20 points, sometimes I can score two points. As long as I do the right things on the pitch to help my team win, I think that’s the most important thing.

His stifling defense on Gilgeous-Alexander was almost as improbable as the shot he made in Dallas. Cancar moved well with the sliding guard, using his length and strength to keep him from his angles. His three blocks, including a clutch denial with just 2:09 remaining in regulation time, were a testament to his underrated athleticism.

“When I came into the NBA, I felt like everyone was a little bit faster than me,” Cancar said. “Fast reaction time. It was something for me, at first, difficult to follow.

Cancar didn’t ask for the Gilgeous-Alexander game, but head coach Michael Malone and defensive coordinator Ryan Saunders told him to be ready. After losing weight this summer, Cancar was.

“When you’re competing against guys who are more athletic than you, I feel like at some point you catch up to them,” said Cancar, who is now in his fourth season with the Nuggets and rightfully argues for rotational minutes. .

Two nights later in Los Angeles, Cancar was, once again, a key cog in pulling off a win over the Clippers. He had 13 points on two 3-pointers, plus another unlikely chase block on John Wall. Cancar’s minutes coincided with injuries to Michael Porter Jr. (heel) and Jeff Green (knee). In that time, he’s proven himself to be no defensive liability, and offensively, he’s predisposed to play the right game.

Could he supplant Green as a backup striker? It could cut the legs off one of the locker room’s most respected veterans.

Would he be better deployed at backup five, as opposed to DeAndre Jordan or Zeke Nnaji? Maybe, even if he was too small. When the Nuggets are healthy, Cancar doesn’t have a clear path to playing time, but he emphasized how trustworthy he is.

“(The Thunder game) gave me a lot of confidence, but at the same time I’m proud of myself just for staying ready for any given opportunity,” he said. “Just to play simple basketball. When you play simple and play to win, you will be rewarded with it.