Former 30-goal scorer excelling for the AHL Avalanche-affiliated Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND — The clearest indicator that Alex Galchenyuk isn’t your typical AHL player is his Arizona sanctuary.

When a preseason knee injury with the Colorado Eagles deterred his final attempt to return to former glory, Galchenyuk returned to his home in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for eight weeks of training, recovery and home-cooked meals.

He bought the house when he played for the Coyotes in 2018-19. He’s been in seven NHL organizations since, including a return to the Coyotes last season, but home has remained his refuge through the ups and downs.

At 7,000 square feet and worth $2.7 million when he bought it, according to The Arizona Republic, the place is suitable for injury rehabilitation. It is equipped with gym equipment and a garage occupied by a sheet of ice.

“Like, four cars” of space, reckons Galchenyuk’s father, former hockey player Alex Galchenyuk Sr. “I could set up a camp there.”

As the Avalanche continue to struggle with injuries and manage forward depth at the NHL level, Galchenyuk is one of the organization’s most compelling options with the AHL-affiliated Eagles. He was the third overall pick in 2012. He has 146 NHL goals and 354 points, including a 30-goal season in Montreal.

But his career was on life support as recently as February 2021, when Ottawa traded him to Carolina. The Hurricanes then placed him on waivers and no other team claimed him. He cleared waivers to land in the AHL for the first time. Since then he has played for Toronto and Arizona. The Avalanche offered him a pro tryout in training camp, but his injury temporarily derailed him.

“They liked my game and they like what I can bring, so I really want to be here,” he said. “It’s up to me to show what I’m capable of and to progress.”

So far, so good. He had six points in six games, including an overtime goal for the Pacific Division-first Eagles.

“He’s probably one of the happiest guys in the locker room any day,” Eagles forward Callahan Burke said. “He fits in well with our team. Everyone loves him. And on the ice, he has impressive skills. It’s cool to be able to play with a player of this caliber.

Getting back to his usual upbeat attitude was an arduous process after the injury, another setback that left him “really upset”, his father said.

The Wisconsin-born Belarusian striker invited his parents to the house. Galchenyuk needed to regain the missing confidence as quickly as he needed to rehabilitate a knee. Family comfort helped. They flew to Arizona from their home in Miami and spent about four weeks with him.

His father helped with strength and conditioning as Galchenyuk returned to the ice. Puck drills on the homemade garage rink kept it from rusting. They hiked in their free time.

“Once cured, I contacted Colorado and wanted to come here right away,” Galchenyuk said.

“He really wants to play in the NHL,” said Alex Sr.

Will he have this opportunity for the Avalanche? His ice time at Loveland is still strictly an audition, and the long-standing question is whether Galchenyuk’s off-puck play and defense can increase to match his scoring prowess. But with the Avs constantly shuffling their back six forwards, Galchenyuk is becoming a name to watch.

“He’s on the PTO, so he’s not under contract right now,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “So it’s a management decision. But he got off to a good start there. He is working on his defensive game. If he had a shot at the level (NHL), it would be the defensive aspect. … I really liked his training camp here and his exposure before he got injured.

The unusual context of Olausson’s beginnings

Oskar Olausson, sent back to Loveland after his NHL debut, said “it was great to do it,” but the unusual nature of the game was difficult. Bednar placed the 20-year-old on the second line, only for injuries to Evan Rodrigues and Mikko Rantanen to blur the lines. This can make it more difficult to follow the flow of the game or develop the chemistry of line mates. “It was a bit difficult,” Olausson said.

Jean-Luc Foudy was also under consideration for the summons received by Olausson, Bednar said. The 2020 third-round pick has 13 points in 17 games.

“I think he’s in the same kind of boat…playing a bigger role there,” Bednar said. “Constantly in conversation for their most dangerous offensive player. … He’s probably a guy who deserves the award if he fits, if we can get a home game where we can manage his minutes.

Makar’s Milestone

When Cale Makar hit the 200-point mark Monday in Dallas — he’s the fastest defenseman to ever do so — his family was asleep. The Makars were in Ireland to watch Cale’s brother Taylor compete in the Friendship Four tournament with UMass. Taylor was the Avalanche’s 2021 seventh-round pick. The family watched the highlight of Cale’s goal the next morning.