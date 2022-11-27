Frenchman wins right not to be ‘fun’ at work in unfair dismissal case

Comment this story Comment

France’s highest court has ruled that a man fired by a Paris-based consultancy for not being ‘fun’ enough at work was wrongfully dismissed. The man, referred to in court papers as Mr. T, was fired from Cubik Partners in 2015 after refusing to attend weekend seminars and social events that his lawyers said included ” excessive alcoholism” and “promiscuity”. ”

Mr T had argued that the company’s ‘fun’ culture involved ‘humiliating and intrusive practices’, including simulated sex acts, rude nicknames and forcing him to share his bed with another employee while on duty. work.

In its judgment this month, the Court of Cassation ruled that the man had the right to “freedom of expression” and that refusing to take part in social activities was a “fundamental freedom” under the laws on labor and human rights, not grounds for dismissal.

According to court documents, the man was hired by Cubik Partners as a senior consultant in February 2011 and promoted to director in February 2014. He was fired for “professional incompetence” in March 2015 for allegedly not adhering to the values business friendly.

The company also criticized his “sometimes harsh and demotivating tone” towards his subordinates, and his alleged inability to accept feedback and differing points of view.

Cubik Partners did not immediately respond to a Washington Post request for comment.

UK PwC boozy event ends in coma and trial

This isn’t the first time a company’s drinking culture has been put under the microscope in a legal proceeding. A number of recent incidents have highlighted the entrenchment of alcohol in white-collar work culture, even after the #MeToo movement shone a spotlight on workplace misconduct around the world. Some companies have introduced “alcohol chaperones” at corporate events in hopes of avoiding such problems.

An auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers in England has sued the company for serious injuries he suffered at a work event that ‘made a competitive virtue’ out of ‘excessive’ drinking, in a High Court lawsuit from London this year. Michael Brockie fell into a coma and had part of his skull removed after taking part in the company event, The Post reported.

In March, insurance market Lloyd’s of London fined member firm Atrium Underwriters a record £1 million (approximately $1.2 million) fine for “serious misconduct”, including an “evening between boys” where employees, including two senior managers, “engaged in inappropriate activities. initiation games and heavy drinking, and made sexual comments about female colleagues,” the Guardian reported at the time.

France is one of the most liberal countries in the world when it comes to alcohol consumption. The legal minimum age for drinking alcohol in public is 18, but there are no regulations for drinking alcohol in private.