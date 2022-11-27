Frontier Airlines drops customer service line: NPR

toggle caption Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Border airlines will no longer allow customers to call a phone number in order to speak to a live agent. And although the low-cost airline is known for its cost-cutting measures, most major airlines still operate customer service lines.

Customers will instead have to rely on other means to contact the airline: a chatbot on its website, live chat available 24/7, its social media channels and even WhatsApp, according to the spokeswoman. of Frontier, Jennifer De La Cruz, who confirmed the news. at NPR on Saturday.

The change, De La Cruz said, “allows us to ensure that our customers get the information they need as quickly and efficiently as possible.” She said the airline has found that most customers prefer to communicate through online channels.

When customers call the airline’s now defunct customer service line, they hear a pre-recorded message informing travelers of their other options for contacting the airline.

“At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible,” the airline’s customer service now responds.

The call center was scrapped last weekend, the airline told Travel Noire.

In July, Frontier’s attempt to merge with Spirit, another low-cost airline, failed. Spirit instead struck a deal to merge with the low-cost airline competitor, JetBlue. And in November, Frontier became one of six airlines fined $7.5 million for refusing to reimburse customers for canceled flights.

It is quite rare that even budget airlines do not have a call center for customer service. According to CNN, two low-budget competitors, Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Airlines, still use call centers with live representatives. At least one airline, Breeze Airways, would also not have a phone number for customers. Instead, people can make changes to their travel plans through other methods like the website or Facebook messenger.