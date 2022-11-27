Germany looking to keep hope alive against European rivals

Luis Enrique’s Spain were in scintillating form in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica, winning by a dominating 7-0 scoreline, and they will be hoping to keep that going on their next game as they face a shocked Germany. Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday November 27. Spain need a win to secure a place in the knockout stages while Germany face the prospect of an embarrassing exit from the group stage.

Hansi Flick’s side stunned in their Group E opener against Japan as they trailed 1-0 up at the break after a confident first-half display. Japan scored two late goals through substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, who both ply their trades in the German Bundesliga.

Read also |

The defeat now leaves Germany in a precarious position in Group E. If they lose to Spain and Japan manage to avoid defeat to Costa Rica, it would mean the end of the road for the 2014 world champions .

It would also make back-to-back group stage exits for Germany after being knocked out early in 2018 World Cup courtesy defeats to Mexico and South Korea.

Spain, meanwhile, were flying in their win over Costa Rica with six different goalscorers and Ferran Torres catching a brace. Gavi, 18, became Spain’s youngest player and goalscorer in World Cup history in that match when he delivered a perfect volley to find the back of the net.

Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were the other scorers of the night for La Roja as they dominated the ball with 74 per cent possession and didn’t allow a single shot on goal for Costa Rica.

The previous meeting between the two teams did not inspire much hope for Germany, with Spain losing 6-0 in their UEFA Nations League clash.

Spain vs Costa Rica team news:

Spain are expected to play the same starting XI as Costa Rica as Luis Enrique wouldn’t want to tinker with a winning combination. Rodri is expected to retain his position at the heart of defense alongside Aymeric Laporte as Enrique opted to leave Pau Torress and Eric Garcia on the bench.

Leroy Sane didn’t feature against Japan due to a knee injury but has since returned to training and it remains to be seen if the fast winger is available for this game.

Spain vs Germany Possible starting XI:

Spain Possible Start 11 (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Asensio, Olmo.

Germany Possible starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kehrer, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Gundogan, Kimmich; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Havertz.

Head-to-head between Spain and Germany: The two teams have met 25 times in the past, with Germany winning nine times and Spain claiming eight wins while eight games have ended in draws.

Form guide (last five games)

Spain: WLWWW

Germany: WLDWL

Betting odds (bet365)

Spain victory: 2h30

To draw: 3.50

Germany victory: 3.00

Predictions

The game should be a competitive affair between the two European powers but in the end, Spain should manage Germany 3-1.

Where to watch and kick-off time: The match kicks off at 00:30 IST on Monday, November 28 and will be streamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on the official JioCinema website and the Jio Cinema app.