It’s time to make some year-end tax changes. With rising inflation and falling markets for 2022, there is plenty to watch.

As in the past, most actions for the 2022 tax year must be completed by January 1, 2023. Key exceptions: Contributions to Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, and Health Savings Accounts for 2022 can often be made until April 18, 2023, the next tax deadline of the year. Certain self-employed taxpayers can make 2022 contributions to Solo 401(k)s until October 16, 2023.