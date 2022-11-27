Help an injured Ukrainian soldier walk again

Before last spring, Alexander Chaika made his living dancing, tumbling and teaching. But once Russia invaded Ukraine, he joined the Ukrainian army and was rushed to the front. “The country was in danger,” he said through an interpreter. “There was no thought on my part that I wouldn’t join and do the right thing for my country.”

Last April, a Russian shell cost him his right leg up to the hip. “They told me in the hospital that I was about to die,” Chaika told CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin.

“Did the doctors tell you they were going to have to amputate your leg?”

“I was already unconscious at that point, so I had no idea they were going to amputate my leg,” he replied.

In Ukraine, hospitals are inundated with casualties, both military and civilian, and medical personnel have yet to develop the expertise to handle extreme amputations. “They didn’t have the knowledge or ability to care for someone with Oleksandr’s level of injury,” said Mike Corcoran, of Medical Center Orthotics & Prosthetics, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Traveling with his wife, Anna, and Olena Nikolayenko, of the charity Future for Ukraine, Chaika arrived in the United States last month to be fitted by Corcoran for a new leg.

Corcoran had fitted injured American veteran (now Senator) Tammy Duckworth with her prosthetic limbs, and is now volunteering to do the same for amputees in Ukraine. “We have committed half a million dollars of our services to this project, because you have to support these people who are fighting for democracy,” he said.

Duckworth met Chaika and removed her own prosthetics. “That’s what happens with amputees, we start to undress!” said Duckworth. “We always compare, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you’re like me!’”

Duckworth, who lost both legs 18 years ago in Iraq, knows what awaits Chaika: “I had two choices: one was to stay home and feel sorry for myself; and the other was to do something with the life I had.”

On Chaika’s first full day in America, he showed up at Corcoran’s prosthetic clinic to be fitted for a socket for his new leg, a procedure made more difficult because the amputation is so high and the cut n was not clear.

Six days later, he sees his $100,000 leg for the first time. “Wow!” he exclaimed.

“You like?” asked Corcoran.

“Yes!”

He hasn’t stood on two legs since he was injured.

Martin asked, “Alex, how does that feel?”

“It’s magic,” replied Chaika’s translator. “He can’t imagine he has that leg.”

The next day, he learns to walk again. “So always hold your head up high,” Corcoran ordered.

His physical form gives him an advantage to start again. “All parts are designed to make walking as easy as possible, but it still takes a lot of effort,” Corcoran said. “It’s as high-tech as it gets. A microprocessor knee, a hydraulic hip joint, and that’s exactly what our wounded warriors here would get.”

Duckworth noted, “My tech is a little older than what he’s got. He’s got more modern stuff than me!”

But no matter how advanced the technology, amputees all live with phantom pain in their missing limbs. Duckworth said: “For me, most of the time it feels like someone is taking a thick nail and hammering it into my toe bones with electricity going through it – zzzit, zzzit, zzzit!“

Chaika said he felt like someone was slamming his foot firmly into a vice, “then hitting it with a hammer.”

The skin on Chaika’s stump is already starting to break down and will require further surgery. Corcoran said: “It’s a process that takes years. His muscles will atrophy a bit and then at some point you’ll have to make a new socket. The components will last three to five years, but we could make a new one. socket in one year.”

Duckworth has already learned the harsh truth of losing a limb in battle. “The wounds of war, both physical, mental and hidden, will be with you for the rest of your life,” she said.

Chaika said Duckworth was “the knees of the bee”, for being so inspiring considering all she had been through.

Corcoran said: “Attitude is everything. If you feel like it, we’ll give you the tools.”

“What do you think of his attitude? Martin asked.

“Fantastic!”

Alex Chaika and Anna fell in love before the war, married as soon as she was released from intensive care and plan to start a family in what she coyly calls “the nearest moment”. Their baby is due in April, a year after Chaika lost her leg. His last name means “seagull” in Ukrainian, and he seems ready to take off in his new life.

Alex returned to Ukraine a week ago. Now there are three more amputees at Mike Corcoran’s clinic being fitted for new legs.



Story produced by Mary Walsh. Publisher: Carol Ross.

