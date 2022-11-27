Hospital: 2nd Israeli injured in Jerusalem blasts dies

Comment this story Comment

JERUSALEM — An Israeli died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in two blasts that hit Jerusalem earlier this week, bringing to two the death toll in the blasts that Israeli police have blamed on Palestinians. Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has announced the death of Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh. He was seriously injured in one of the explosions at the city’s bus stops.

“Shaare Zedek’s trauma and intensive care teams fought for his life, but unfortunately his injury was life threatening,” the hospital said.

The first explosion occurred near a usually crowded bus stop on the outskirts of town. The second was triggered about half an hour later in Ramot, a village north of the city. One of the explosions immediately killed 15-year-old Aryeh Schupak, a dual Canadian-Israeli national who was heading to a Jewish seminary when the blast went off.

The blasts injured about 18 Israelis, three of them seriously.

While Palestinians have carried out stabbings, car-rammings and shootings in recent years, bombings have been very rare since the end of the Palestinian uprising nearly two decades ago.

No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the Jerusalem explosions.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been rising for months, amid overnight Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank sparked by a series of deadly attacks on Israelis that killed 19 people in the spring.