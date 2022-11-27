Home News Hospital: 2nd Israeli injured in Jerusalem blasts dies

Hospital: 2nd Israeli injured in Jerusalem blasts dies

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Hospital: 2nd Israeli injured in Jerusalem blasts dies
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Comment

JERUSALEM — An Israeli died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in two blasts that hit Jerusalem earlier this week, bringing to two the death toll in the blasts that Israeli police have blamed on Palestinians.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has announced the death of Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh. He was seriously injured in one of the explosions at the city’s bus stops.

“Shaare Zedek’s trauma and intensive care teams fought for his life, but unfortunately his injury was life threatening,” the hospital said.

The first explosion occurred near a usually crowded bus stop on the outskirts of town. The second was triggered about half an hour later in Ramot, a village north of the city. One of the explosions immediately killed 15-year-old Aryeh Schupak, a dual Canadian-Israeli national who was heading to a Jewish seminary when the blast went off.

The blasts injured about 18 Israelis, three of them seriously.

While Palestinians have carried out stabbings, car-rammings and shootings in recent years, bombings have been very rare since the end of the Palestinian uprising nearly two decades ago.

No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the Jerusalem explosions.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been rising for months, amid overnight Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank sparked by a series of deadly attacks on Israelis that killed 19 people in the spring.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli military says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But young stone throwers protesting the Israeli army incursions and others not involved in the clashes were also killed.

washingtonpost

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articlePost-Thanksgiving chaos as hundreds of flights expected to be hit by storms and powerful winds
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© RecentlyHeard.com - All rights reserved
MORE STORIES
Post-Thanksgiving chaos as hundreds of flights expected to be hit by storms and powerful winds

Post-Thanksgiving chaos as hundreds of flights expected to be hit by...

Nick Saban argues for inclusion of Alabama in college football playoffs

Nick Saban argues for inclusion of Alabama in college football playoffs

White supremacist Nick Fuentes talks about Mar-A-Lago dinner with Trump

White supremacist Nick Fuentes talks about Mar-A-Lago dinner with Trump

Upcoming Cyber ​​Monday deals: Black Friday sales on Google Gadgets are still going strong

Black Friday: Google offers multiply before Cyber ​​Monday

Kanye West Slams Elon Musk for Not Reinstating Alex Jones on Twitter

Kanye West Slams Elon Musk for Not Reinstating Alex Jones on...

PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal to address rallies in Surat

PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal to address rallies in Surat