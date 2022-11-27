Hospital: 2nd Israeli injured in Jerusalem blasts dies

“Shaare Zedek’s trauma and intensive care teams fought for his life, but unfortunately his injury was life threatening,” the hospital said.
The first explosion occurred near a usually crowded bus stop on the outskirts of town. The second was triggered about half an hour later in Ramot, a village north of the city. One of the explosions immediately killed 15-year-old Aryeh Schupak, a dual Canadian-Israeli national who was heading to a Jewish seminary when the blast went off.
The blasts injured about 18 Israelis, three of them seriously.
While Palestinians have carried out stabbings, car-rammings and shootings in recent years, bombings have been very rare since the end of the Palestinian uprising nearly two decades ago.
No Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the Jerusalem explosions.
Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been rising for months, amid overnight Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank sparked by a series of deadly attacks on Israelis that killed 19 people in the spring.
More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli military says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But young stone throwers protesting the Israeli army incursions and others not involved in the clashes were also killed.
washingtonpost