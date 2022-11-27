How 3 North Carolina siblings turned shipping containers into Airbnbs

Landon and Heather Schlabach run a short-term rental management company that oversees 75 properties.

Their younger brother, Reece, has joined them in transforming two shipping containers into secluded retreats.

Heather shared how they set up the houses, which together generated over $10,000 in revenue in October.

Three siblings who converted shipping containers into two Airbnbs brought visitors from California to Canada.

Landon, 31, Heather, 28, and Reece Schlabach, 27, came up with the idea on their parents’ porch in Columbus, North Carolina, a town 45 minutes south of Asheville known for its trails of hiking and its vineyards.

Landon and Heather run a short-term rental company they call BNB Breeze, which manages 75 properties, including beach houses in Florida, cabins in Pennsylvania and a renovated barn in Tennessee. Reece invests and works on individual projects with his older siblings.

The siblings own eight of the 75 properties, including the two shipping container getaways, which they’ve dubbed “The Green Creek Shipyard.”

Landon used a Google search to find the bare steel boxes, which now come with modern interiors as well as rain showers and whirlpool tubs. Their first container now rents for $250 a night, while their second container, which just opened in October and has a 40-foot-long covered deck, costs $315 a night.

It helps that Airbnb has pivoted this year to shine a light on ready-made rentals. The company redesigned its website in May to highlight “unique” rentals on the front page and even gave away $10 million to people with plans to build “quirky” homes.

The glass garage door lifts up to create an indoor-outdoor experience for guests.

Courtesy of BNB Breeze





For the Schlabachs, it’s a family affair: Landon is the visionary, Heather is detail-oriented and Reece provides the elbow grease for the installations. Even mom is involved – she takes care of cleaning the two shipping containers between guests.

Heather explains how containers went from idea to reality.

They found the containers on Google and coded them

A daytime view of the same property, which Heather says is often rented by couples.

Courtesy of BNB Breeze





It all started with a Google search. After their first conversation on the porch, Landon was able to track down a company in Spartanburg, South Carolina that sells clean, painted shipping containers with cutouts for the windows.

They bought their first shipping container in 2020 for $7,200. The second, bought in 2021, was $10,000 because they asked for more window cutouts.

The siblings then brought the containers up to code, adding egress windows, installing appropriate outlets and building railings for the mezzanine areas. They put them on the property that Reece already owned.

Each container measures 8 feet by 40 feet, or approximately 320 square feet, and is designed to feel like part of a secluded retreat. The first container has a hot tub and a glazed garage door for fluidity between inside and outside. The second recently opened container has a small pond and waterfall under the house with a swing for relaxing evenings.

The second shipping container project, which was funded from the profits of the first.

Courtesy of BNB Breeze





In total, says Heather, the setup, which includes buying furniture and decor, cost $85,000 for the first container and $120,000 for the second, which has the huge covered deck.

Heather also warns that financing can be difficult for non-traditional housing. The containers aren’t considered “loanable,” she says.

“One-time stays are really tough, especially a container,” she told Insider.

The siblings used their personal savings and income from other short-term rentals they manage to fund the first container, then the income from the first container to fund the second.

An aerial view of Green Creek Shipyard 2.0, which includes a fire pit and hot tub.

Courtesy of BNB Breeze





Insider looked at the total number of nights booked and the average daily rate for the two units to calculate October revenue. The first container booked 27 nights at $265 a night, and the second 12 nights at $304 a night, estimating over $10,000 in revenue.

They leaned into the small space to make it intimate

Heather says they leaned into the cozy feel of cramped quarters. The bed occupies almost the entire room.

Courtesy of BNB Breeze





Instead of seeing the small space as a challenge, Schlabach says, they leaned into the tight parameters. In a container, a king-sized bed that takes up almost the entire bedroom is meant to be comfortable instead of claustrophobic.

“The whole bedroom is pretty much a bed, which would be pretty weird in a normal house,” she told Insider.

Because they weren’t outfitting an entire home, Heather also says they were able to choose high-end finishes like a tabletop with a built-in charcuterie board or a Samsung Frame TV that lays flat against the wall.

Each container can accommodate four people, but the usual occupancy is two, Schlabach says.

“A lot of couples show up – usually it’s some kind of special trip and they want to get away from it all,” she said.

Both signs welcome guests to Green Creek Shipyard properties. Heather says more may be on the horizon.

Courtesy of BNB Breeze





There are no plans for a third container, although Schlabach says it’s not off the table.

“I have no doubt that the three of us will continue to do things together,” she said.