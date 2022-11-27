How the semifinals went in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A – The Denver Post

Class 5A

No. 1 Cherry Creek defeated No. 5 Pine Creek, 41-21: For the first time in 11 playoff games, the Bruins were trailing an opponent. It lasted about two minutes. Quarterback Brady Vodicka responded to the Eagles’ first-quarter go-ahead score with three touchdown passes to close out the first half, and the Bruins (11-2) rolled from there to pull away a victory from their fourth consecutive 5A title. Sandwiched between 19 and 41-yard scoring connections with Ismael Cisse, the freshman quarterback hit Kyair Johnston in stride on a deep ball for an 85-yard TD. That play immediately followed an Aiden Knapke interception, his fourth of the season, turning the tide in a wild first half that included a successful fake punt and an onside kick from Pine Creek. Vodicka finished with four TD assists (three to Cisse) and running backs Jordan Herron and Carlson Tann scored once. Cameron Cooper hit Jake Graver for an 82-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles (10-3) their only lead, 7-6, with 8:50 left in the first quarter. But they didn’t score again until Cooper threw a pair of touchdowns with the game out of control in the fourth quarter. Next week: vs. Valor Christian, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Empower Field in Mile High

No. 2 Valor Christian beat No. 3 Ralston Valley, 42-41, 2OT: Valor returns to the 5A title match for the third straight year after surviving a wild back-and-forth affair that featured four draws, four lead changes and two overtimes. Trey Stott scored from 1 yard into second overtime and Jeremy Claycamp scored his sixth extra point of the day to seal it for the Eagles (11-2). Ralston Valley quarterback Logan Madden threw four touchdown passes, including two to Jackson Hansen, and scored from a yard to put the Mustangs ahead (10-3) in the second OT. But a missed extra point opened the door for the Eagles, who took the opportunity to clinch their 12th trip to a state title game. Roman Bradley ran for a pair of touchdowns for Valor, while Gabe Sawchuk’s 13-yard score with less than a minute left sent the game to OT. Next week: vs. Cherry Creek, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Empower Field in Mile High

Class 4A

No. 4 Loveland beat No. 1 Palmer Ridge, 10-7. Loveland clinched their ticket to the 4A title game for the third time in five seasons after a dominating defensive effort. Quarterback Derek Hester added a stealthy QB to give Palmer Ridge a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Bears (12-1) ran out of scoring. Loveland kicker Trey Olsen scored a 24-yard field goal to close out the first half, then Garrett Harstad took the first snap of the second half from 80 yards for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. Palmer Ridge had the ball into Loveland territory in the closing moments, but a high snap sailed over Hester’s head and Red Wolves closed out the game with a sack. The Red Wolves (12-1) will play for their third state title in five seasons and ninth overall next weekend. Next week: vs. Broomfield, 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Empower Field in Mile High

No. 2 Broomfield beat No. 11 Erie, 36-32: A duel between future FBS quarterbacks Cole LaCrue and Blake Barnett more than met its billing. The shootout ended with the Broomfield defense picking up a fumble from Erie on their own goal line to seal it. LaCrue ran in four touchdowns in the second half, the last coming with 6:57 left in the fourth quarter to give Broomfield (13-0) a 36-25 lead. Barnett responded with his third touchdown pass of the game, this one 23 yards to Caden Lettis, to bring Erie back with four with 6:09 left. Erie then had a chance to earn a TD drive after a missed punt from Broomfield near midfield, but the Eagles stood on the goal line to clinch a spot in the 4A title game for the second time in four seasons. Broomfield last won a state title in 1984. Next week: vs. Loveland, 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Empower Field in Mile High

Class 3A

No. 1 Roosevelt beat No. 5 Green Mountain, 30-3: Xavier Ramirez started things off with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first 18 minutes of the game, and quarterback Bronco Harttson added a touchdown pass and another run to send the Roughriders (13-0) into the game for the 3A title for the second time in three seasons. Roosevelt kept the Rams (12-1) out of the end zone for the first time this season, leaving Green Mountain one Championship Round win away for the second time in four seasons. This will be Roosevelt’s fourth trip to the state title, with the first three all ending in defeats. Next week: vs. Lutheran, Dec. 3 at CSU Thunderbowl

#3 Lutheran defeats #2 Durango 45-28: The Lutheran Lions (11-2) will play for a state football title for the first time in program history after dropping Durango. Ryken Daugaard threw four touchdown passes, including two to Sam Wisler, and Ryan Kenny ran in a pair of touchdowns as the Lions rolled down the West Slope and earned an impressive win. The Demons (11-2) tied the game with a rushing TD late in the first quarter but didn’t score again until the fourth quarter. That was largely down to four takeaways from the Lions defense, including two interceptions from Joe Ciccio and one from Sam Smolen and Wisler. Next week: vs. Roosevelt, Dec. 3 at CSU Thunderbowl