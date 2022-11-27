How to get followers and engagement on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Building an audience is one of the first steps to becoming a professional content creator.

Gaining followers on different social media platforms requires different strategies.

Here’s how creators grow their audience on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, or LinkedIn.

Growing an audience is a huge part of building a business as an influencer.

Whether on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or even LinkedIn, gaining the trust and attention of thousands of people is crucial to becoming a full-time content creator.

While breaking an algorithm is sometimes a fluke, many influencers have concrete strategies and tips they’ve learned along the way when building their followers. Some rely on delivering content consistently, while others may use the tools offered by startups in the creator economy. (Learn more about 13 startups helping creators grow their following and make money.)

For example, Joy Ofodu, a comedic content creator who recently quit a full-time job at Instagram, found that landing on a specific content niche helped propel her creative career. His niche? Dating content.

“That’s all I’ve posted about for about two years,” Ofodu told Insider. “And it blew up my audience.”

Ofodu now has 114,000 Instagram followers – when she started posting more regularly, in 2020, she had around 5,000.

Insider interviewed a slew of influencers and creator economy experts on how to grow a following on a range of social platforms. Here’s how people are building a following on platforms from Instagram to LinkedIn.

instagram

Jaden Versluis, talent manager and travel creator, started posting regularly on Instagram in May. At the time, he had about 4,000 subscribers.

Three months later, Versluis’ audience had grown to 140,000 followers on Instagram.

He discovered that search engine optimization (SEO) can influence content visibility. Versluis told Insider that no matter what platform you use, “your caption should be full of keywords.”

Youtube

YouTube has a reputation for being one of the hardest platforms to grow an audience.

YouTube creator and strategist Paddy Galloway studies exactly what it takes to gain subscribers on the platform. As a strategist, he’s worked with some of the best creators in the world, including MrBeast.

With YouTube’s introduction of Shorts – the platform’s TikTok competitor – growth has seemed easier lately.

“I’m really bullish on Shorts,” Galloway told Insider. “With my long-term clients, we post shorts on their main channel. I’ve watched tens of thousands of videos and haven’t seen a negative correlation between posting shorts and competing with form long.”

ICT Tac

TikTok has made many creators famous.

According to TikTok music manager Corey Sheridan, live streams and comments can help drive growth.

Victoria Paris, a lifestyle influencer, built her following by posting multiple TikToks every day and replying or liking comments on her videos. She now has more than 1.5 million subscribers on the app.

But for some, all it takes is a viral moment and following that momentum. For example, Nate White, a New York-based fashion designer, posted his first TikTok in March 2020. His “Stak Walk Challenge” video went viral two months later.

“Every time I refreshed my phone there were a thousand new subscribers,” White told Insider. “I’ve decided to continue this momentum and give people what they want.”

LinkedIn

Although LinkedIn is not the first social platform that might come to mind when thinking of content creators, the platform has invested a lot of resources to become another stop for creators.

The professional social network has doubled down on its creator-focused efforts over the past two years with new features, creator acceleration programs, and even podcasts.

According to Callie Schweitzer, Manager of Creator Programs at LinkedIn, one of the most important tools to use if you’re trying to grow your audience is to turn on the platform’s Creator Mode. This feature invites other LinkedIn users to “follow” you and the content will be featured more prominently on the platform.

And if these tricks don’t work, you can always hire a LinkedIn ghostwriter to help you create content and increase visibility on the platform.