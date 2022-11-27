How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars: Week 12 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 12 game between the Ravens (7-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner)

Coverage map:

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)

Forecast: Mid-70s, scattered thunderstorms

Line: Ravens by 3 1/2 (as of Saturday night)

