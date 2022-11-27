How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars: Week 12 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Rajesh Khanna
How To Watch Ravens Vs Jaguars Week 12 Game Time

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 12 game between the Ravens (7-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner)

Coverage map:

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)

Forecast: Mid-70s, scattered thunderstorms

Line: Ravens by 3 1/2 (as of Saturday night)

Pregame reading:

  • Ravens vs. Jaguars staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 12 game in Jacksonville?
  • Previewing Ravens vs. Jaguars: 7 things to watch, including Lamar Jackson vs. pressure, Christian Kirk and more
  • Ravens QB Lamar Jackson practices again Friday, will start vs. Jaguars; LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out
  • Ravens vs. Jaguars scouting report for Week 12: Who has the edge?
  • Among Ravens’ unsung heroes, TE Josh Oliver was perhaps the least sung
  • Ravens Q&A: ILB Patrick Queen on his 2021 struggles, 2022 breakthrough and pitch to Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Ravens film study: The new potential of a revamped defense, and unexpected help in the ground game
  • 2023 NFL mock draft (Version 1.0): Who will the Ravens target in the first round?

