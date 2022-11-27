Idaho student murders update: Police explain why key details are being withheld from the public

Two weeks have passed since authorities began investigating the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho, and no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

Police have also yet to provide key details about the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, but they are doing so intentionally, according to Aaron Snell of the Idaho State Police.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Lawrence Jones Cross Country,” Snell told host Lawrence Jones that investigators “currently don’t have a suspect” but that keeping certain information “out of sight will be essential in trying to develop that”.

“Obviously you have someone who is at large at the moment. There is a lot of fear among the public based on what you have been able to collect. And you have profilers in the team, the unit BAU is here, why not go ahead and post this profile?” Jones asked.

The Idaho Police Communications Director responded, “It will potentially put more fear, more suspicion on a wide variety of people than if we use it to really refine where we are in our investigation. I think it will be more relevant.”

He added: “And so if we’re just providing information to the public, I just don’t think that’s going to be a good choice.”

Jones also spoke with former NYPD Detective Paul Mauro, who also confirmed that information from criminal profilers and evidence gathered at the scene was withheld.

Mauro said Saturday night that in addition to protecting the integrity of the investigation, the scarcity of key details that have been made public could lead investigators to find a suspect quickly.

“‘If and when they find a suspect and are able to interview him, then the police can ask him questions and see if he knows any details that have not been made public,’ Mauro said.

The murder weapon was also not found.

The four students were found dead in a house a few yards from the U of I campus, hours after police said someone attacked them while they slept.

Snell said authorities also believe the attack “was a targeted incident” against one or more of the three women who lived there. Chapin, the only male victim was not living at home and was visiting his girlfriend, Kernodle.

As to who the target was, that information is not publicly known.

When Snell was asked “who was targeted or were there multiple people targeted to do this, this incident”, he replied that the information was “relevant to the investigation” but “it will eventually come out “.

Snell also assured community members that investigators are using the best available technology to get a picture of the November 13 series of events.

Another concern addressed by Snell is the potential contamination of the crime scene, as it is believed that two housemates were in the house at the time of the murders. They are cooperative and have been ruled out as suspects.

Other people were invited into the home between the time the bodies were found and law enforcement arrived, but Snell said the investigation was not compromised.

“I’m confident there was no compromise in the integrity of the investigation. We know the Moscow Police Department arrived on the scene,” Snell said. “They basically saw what happened.”

He added: “They locked it down and then additional resources came in. We have a lot of the best of the best, the best technology, the latest and the best in training. So indeed I believe in l integrity of this investigation.”

Everyone who was in the house when the police arrived has been cleared.