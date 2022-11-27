In final White House briefing, Fauci urges Americans to get updated Covid reminder

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared at his final White House press briefing on Tuesday as he prepares to leave government next month after half a century on the front lines of the world’s most serious public health crises. in the world.

“The idea that this might very likely be the last time I’m in this press conference room is kind of sad. Sad, and yet with the full realization and appreciation that everything has to pass. Things can’t last forever,” Fauci said in an interview earlier today with NBC News.

Speaking at the briefing, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said: “The last message I give you from this podium is that if he please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated Covid-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.

Fauci, 81, has led the institute since 1984, a post marked by the AIDS epidemic and the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than a million Americans.

He became a household name for his work on then-President Donald Trump’s Covid task force, appearing regularly in the briefing room for on-camera updates on the virus where he often pushed back against false Trump’s claims about the disease.

His stark warnings about the virus – at odds with Trump’s more upbeat message at the time – made him a pop cultural sensation, with Fauci bobblehead dolls popping up and actors Brad Pitt and Kate McKinnon taking turns portraying him. role in Saturday Night Live skits.

As the pandemic progressed, Fauci’s relationship with Trump soured, and their back-and-forth disagreements — ranging from the severity of the virus to how best to deal with it — often came out in public.

Before announcing his intention to leave government, Fauci said he would not serve under another Trump administration.

A backstage bookish figure for much of his career, Fauci came under attack from the right for his willingness to contradict Trump and his recommendations that lockdowns were needed to curb the spread of the virus.

He began traveling with government security agents as death threats and verbal abuse mounted. In his NBC interview, Fauci alluded to how his life has been turned upside down. He declined to compare Trump and Biden – two of the seven presidents he has advised in his career.

“I’d rather not get into that,” he said. “The attacks and blowbacks I get just aren’t worth it.”

Still, he made it clear he relishes his time advising Biden, who he says is “completely in favor of sticking to the science, sticking to the facts, and not blaming anything, but just to go ahead and do it”.

Republicans took control of the US House in the midterm elections and plan to summon Fauci to testify about his role in the fight against the pandemic in the new year.

Fauci said he would be prepared to appear and face what is sure to be a hostile interrogation.

“I have great respect for the concept of control – legitimate control – and I have no problem testifying before Congress,” he said. “I can explain and defend everything I’ve done and I have absolutely nothing to hide.”

During the press conference, he was asked to reflect on the evolution of the virus and said he did not imagine the United States would see “a three-year saga of suffering and death among a million people. ‘Americans losing their lives’.

“The most troubling thing… was the pursuit of multiple variants evolving over time,” Fauci said.

Fauci said he expects the virus to eventually reach low levels in the United States, but how quickly the country reaches that point depends on how many people continue to get vaccinated, as well as how many of people who receive an updated booster shot.

“We can get there with less pain if we use the interventions we have,” Fauci said. “If you’re going to let nature take its course, we’ll get there eventually, but we’re going to lose a lot more people than necessary.”

Fauci does not plan to retire. He told NBC News he’s considering a variety of avenues, including working in academia, a foundation, or perhaps on his own. He said it’s “very likely” he’ll write a book. But departing from so many government officials-turned-authors in the post-Trump era, he added that it wouldn’t be a tell-all.

“What I would like to do is encourage and maybe inspire young people to get involved in science, medicine and public health,” Fauci said. “There is a danger of an anti-science movement, and I hope I can serve young people some encouragement and inspiration.”