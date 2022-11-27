In Morlaix, gunshots and police intervention in the Ploujean – Morlaix Traveler area

This Sunday, November 27, a police intervention is underway on the Ploujean traveler area, visible from departmental road 786. Several police vehicles were notably on duty in the morning, creating questions among passing motorists.

According to the Brest police station and the prefecture, tensions would have started on Saturday, November 26, in the evening. At around 7:30 p.m., a person from a Traveler camp reportedly moved to another site in another community and fired a shot. This Sunday morning, around 8:30 a.m., other people reportedly came to the other camp and in turn fired shots. According to the first elements of the investigation, only shootings on caravans were observed. On the spot, the police forces carry out the investigation seeking to know the dispute, the Morlais police officers being reinforced by colleagues from Brest. There would be no injuries.