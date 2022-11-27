Incumbent Gop Senator Pat Toomey Says He Has 'No Doubt' Trump 'Intended To Thwart The Outcome' Of 2020 Election

Senator Toomey told KDKA that his vote to convict Trump for his role on Jan. 6 “wasn’t a close call.”

Retired GOP Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said in a recent interview that his vote to convict former President Donald Trump of “inciting insurrection” for his role on January 6, 2021, was “not not a close call,” the lawmaker said he believed the commander-in-chief “intended to thwart the outcome of the election.”

While speaking with political editor Jon Delano of KDKA, the Pittsburgh-area CBS affiliate, Toomey remarked that he felt Trump’s narrow loss to current President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania in the election of 2020 had played a vital role in his approach to overturning the results.

“On January 6, the reason he didn’t want to step in and call off the mob was because he wanted to delay the election certification process because he thought at the time he was close enough to persuade the Pennsylvania legislature and several other states to pass legislation creating a new list of voters who would vote for him,” Toomey said.

The conservative lawmaker, who served in the House from 1999 to 2005 before winning the Senate races in 2010 and 2016, was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial in February 2021. (Trump was ultimately acquitted, as the 57 to 43 vote failed to reach the two-thirds majority required for a conviction.)

When Toomey was asked if he regretted the vote, the lawmaker was resolute in his thinking.

“It’s just outrageous… It’s as flagrant a breach of the Constitution as I can imagine – knowingly thwarting the outcome of an election so that you can stay in power. And I think that’s exactly what happened. happened there,” he said. .

“I felt like I had no choice,” he continued. “If that’s not an impenetrable offense then I would have a hard time thinking what it is.”

But when asked if Trump should face criminal trial for his role, Toomey said the picture was blurrier in his eyes.

“I just don’t know enough about the facts and the circumstances,” he said. “We’ve seen special advocates go wild before, so I’m not keen on that,” he added, referring to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint a special advocate to handle any criminal investigation involving the former president.

Toomey, who opted out of running for office this fall, will be replaced in January by Democratic Senator-elect John Fetterman.

Read the original article on Business Insider